$36.8 Billion Human Capital Management Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

Global Human Capital Management market accounted for $15.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $36.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of digital HR technology, the growing popularity of workforce analytics solution, demand for automated recruitment processes and rise in acceptance of cloud-based HCM software are some of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, increase in the shift towards cloud-based software solutions provides ample opportunities for market growth. However, security issues in cloud computing services are limiting market growth.

Human Capital Management is an approach to employee staffing that perceives people as assets (human capital) whose current value can be measured and whose future value can be enhanced through investment. Human capital (or people) management is a process of directing, investing in, and developing an organization's workforce. An organization must take the time to manage human capital so that it aligns with their goals.

By Organization Size, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises segment has steady growth during the forecast period. Many Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises implement HR solutions for organizational development to decrease the burden of carrying out administrative tasks.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed initiatives from the government for the adoption of cloud-based systems and supporting the digitization of business processes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Human Capital Management Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Type I

5.3 Type II



6 Global Human Capital Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Support and Maintenance

6.2.2 Integration & Deployment

6.2.3 Training & Consulting

6.2.4 Implementation Services

6.2.5 Transformation Services

6.2.6 Other Services

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Workforce Management

6.3.2 Applicant Tracking System

6.3.3 Core HR

6.3.4 Sourcing and Recruitment

6.3.5 Staffing Vendor Management

6.3.6 Compensation & Payroll

6.3.7 Standalone

6.3.8 Evaluation

6.3.9 Compliance Management

6.3.10 Employee Benefits Management

6.3.11 Suite

6.3.12 Acquisition

6.3.13 Optimization

6.3.14 Portal/employee self-service

6.3.15 Time & Attendance Management

6.3.16 Other Softwares

6.3.16.1 Applicant Tracking & Onboarding

6.3.16.2 Learning



7 Global Human Capital Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 Global Human Capital Management Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Global Human Capital Management Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.9 Energy and Utilities

9.10 Other End Users

9.10.1 Education

9.10.2 Media & Entertainment

9.10.3 Aerospace & Defense

9.10.4 Hospitality



10 Global Human Capital Management Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.2 Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

12.3 Sumtotal Systems, LLC (A Skillsoft Company)

12.4 Paycom Software, Inc.

12.5 Peoplestrategy, Inc.

12.6 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

12.7 Workday, Inc.

12.8 SAP SE

12.9 Automatic Data Processing, LLC

12.10 International Business Machines Corporation

12.11 Employwise, Inc.

12.12 Ceridian HCM, Inc.

12.13 Infor

12.14 Talentsoft

12.15 Epicor Software Corporation



