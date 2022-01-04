36% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Embedded Hypervisor Software Market|Evolving Opportunities with Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp. & Red Hat Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The embedded hypervisor software market covers the following areas:

Embedded Hypervisor Software Market - Driver

In the semiconductor industry, embedded software such as hypervisor software is used to provide a virtual computing environment for operating systems used on embedded hardware. Currently, consumer electronics dominate the semiconductor market due to the increase in the demand for smartphones. Virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) offers a broad array of benefits to enterprises, application developers, and smartphone and tablet manufacturers. It enables system designers to consolidate diverse operating systems (OS) and applications with different reliability, safety, and security requirements on one SoC. It reduces hardware cost, size, weight, and power consumption by reducing the number of SoCs in the overall design. Thus, smartphone and tablet providers are using new and innovative embedded hypervisor software technologies to integrate hardware and software to develop advanced devices.

Embedded Hypervisor Software Market - Challenge

Embedded hypervisor software is being widely used for digitizing a large volume of enterprise data globally. This is resulting in critical concerns related to the privacy, security, liability, and protection of intellectual property. The security requirement for embedded software is increasing rapidly because communication among systems is becoming direct without any human/user intervention. Therefore, vendors need to develop an effective combination of security solutions and tools to overcome safety and security issues. Despite the huge investments of software companies in elevating the security standards of their products, the growing sophistication of cyberattacks continues to expose vulnerabilities. There have been numerous instances of data breaches in recent decades. Software companies are compelled to invest in developing a tight security regime for their products and launch frequent security updates without additional income. Such instances pose a challenge for software companies and hamper their profitability.

Embedded Hypervisor Software Market - Segmentation

The Embedded Hypervisor Software Market is segmented by Application (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Companies Mentioned

The embedded hypervisor software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AspenCore

BlackBerry Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

OpenSynergy GmbH

Oracle Corp.

Red Hat Inc.

Siemens AG

Sierraware LLC.

SYSGO GmbH

Embedded Hypervisor Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.40 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AspenCore, BlackBerry Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., OpenSynergy GmbH, Oracle Corp., Red Hat Inc., Siemens AG, Sierraware LLC., and SYSGO GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

