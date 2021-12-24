36% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market | Evolving Opportunities with EuroJet Turbo GmbH and General Electric Co. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis Report by Application (defense aviation and civil aviation) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026." Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aircraft-turbofan-engine-market-industry-analysis

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market - Driver & Challenge

The demand for air travel is expected to be boosted by the rising affluence of the middle-class population in emerging markets. Also, the demand for commercial aircraft is likely to witness a surge due to the growth in air travel in key countries like China, Russia, India, Indonesia, and the US. The year-over-year increase in air traffic has made the induction of new aircraft necessary to cater to the growing demand. Hence, aircraft OEMs and their suppliers are revamping their production facilities to ensure that aircraft deliveries take place as scheduled.

However, countries cannot afford to adopt every new technology that emerges as it will result in downtime in their defense aircraft. Several other challenges that come with the introduction of new technology are its prohibitive cost, technology risks that are driven by stringent certification requirements, and the need for the required expertise. Technologically advanced equipment must also go through a rigorous testing and evaluation process prior to certification. In addition, innovations require substantial backing and support from prominent manufacturers and MRO service providers in the defense market.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Some of key Aircraft Turbofan Engine Players:

The aircraft turbofan engine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

EuroJet Turbo GmbH

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ivchenko-Progress SE

Liebherr-International AG

PowerJet Pressure Cleaning Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Rostec State Corp.

Safran SA

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Defense aviation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Civil aviation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market -The aircraft cabin upgrades market share is expected to increase by USD 3.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. Download a free sample now!

Light Electric Aircraft Market -The light electric aircraft market share is expected to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.04%. Download a free sample now!

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 629.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled EuroJet Turbo GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ivchenko-Progress SE, Liebherr-International AG, PowerJet Pressure Cleaning Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Rostec State Corp., and Safran SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio