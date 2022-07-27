360-degree Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 1.68 billion, Alphabet Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The improving demand for VR headsets is driving the growth of the 360-degree camera market. The gaming market is the largest adopter of VR content. Moreover, the traditional entertainment industry has been transformed, by the development and emergence of serialized content. Content makers are developing different types of VR content, ranging from art and culture to entertainment. VR provides a simulated environment through VR hardware and software, which gives users a virtual experience. The growth potential for 360-degree cameras is expected to be high during the forecast period, with the rise in demand for VR content.

Hardware and software limitations of 360-degree cameras are challenging the growth of the market. VR consoles need high processing speeds and large storage capacities to play 360-degree videos efficiently. However, building a software platform that is compatible with the hardware is a challenge for game developers. Latency may lead to 360-degree image distortions and can also cause motion sickness among users. In addition, the success of VR completely depends on the quality of hardware and software.

Company Profiles

The 360-degree camera market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alphabet Inc. - The company supports 360 camera view capturing and publishing with the help of street view.

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers 360 camera support for Facebook recording, YouTube live streaming with a video resolution of 2048 x 1024 30 fps, and still image resolution of 2304 x 1152.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - It is a portable 360-degree camera that supports convenient social media sharing. With dual 13MP cameras, it can take 5K photos and 2K videos at 30fps.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers a 360-degree camera for a true 360-degree full HD panoramic view showing no dead angles, including interior and exterior monitoring.

LG Electronics Inc. - The LG 360 CAM helps to record full 13 MP 360-degree photos and 360-degree video in 2K . It also allows smartphones to be used as remote controls to see what is being recorded in real-time.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into professional and non-professionals. The professional segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market. By application, the 360-degree camera market is classified into filmmaking, events, and others.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

360-degree Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Filmmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

