360 Finance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Loan origination volume *1 was RMB48,378 million , an increase of 127% from RMB21,277 million in the same period of 2018, and an increase of 17% from RMB41,202 million in the first quarter of 2019.

was , an increase of 127% from in the same period of 2018, and an increase of 17% from in the first quarter of 2019. Outstanding loan balance *2 was RMB61,289 million as of June 30, 2019 , an increase of 133% from RMB26,268 million as of June 30, 2018 , and an increase of 17% from RMB52,578 million as of March 31, 2019 .

was as of , an increase of 133% from as of , and an increase of 17% from as of . The weighted average tenor of loans originated was approximately 7.76 months, compared with 8.82 months in the same period of 2018, and 8.01 months in the first quarter of 2019.

Cumulative registered users was 109.28 million, an increase of 96% from 55.6 million as of June 30, 2018 , and an increase of 15% from 95.08 million as of March 31, 2019 .

, and an increase of 15% from 95.08 million as of . Users with approved credit lines *3 was 19.23 million as of June 30, 2019 , an increase of 169% from 7.16 million as of June 30, 2018 , and an increase of 20% from 16.03 million as of March 31, 2019 .

was 19.23 million as of , an increase of 169% from 7.16 million as of , and an increase of 20% from 16.03 million as of . Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 12.54 million as of June 30, 2019 , an increase of 167% from 4.69 million as of June 30, 2018 , and an increase of 20% from 10.43 million as of March 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 167% from 4.69 million as of , and an increase of 20% from 10.43 million as of . 90 day+ delinquency ratio *4 was 1.02% as of June 30, 2019 .

was 1.02% as of . The percentage of funding from financial institutions *5 was 85%

was 85% Repeat borrower contribution*6 was 69.7%.

1 "Loan origination volume" refers to the total principal amount of loans originated through the Company's platform during the given period. 2 "Outstanding loan balance" refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans originated through the Company's platform at the end of each period, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days. 3 "Users with approved credit lines" refers to the total number of users who had submitted their credit applications and were approved with a credit line by the Company at the end of each period. 4 "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans on our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off are not included in the delinquency rate calculation. 5 "The percentage of funding from financial institutions" is based on cumulative loan origination during the given period. 6 "Repeat borrower contribution" for a given period refers to (i) the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had historically made at least one successful drawdown, divided by (ii) the total loan origination volume through our platform during that period.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue was RMB2,226.9 million ( US$324.4 million ), an increase of 128% from RMB978.5 million in the same period of 2018.

( ), an increase of 128% from in the same period of 2018. Income from operations was RMB829.6 million ( US$120.8 million ), compared with loss from operations of RMB 41.3 million in the same period of 2018.

( ), compared with loss from operations of in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP *7 income from operations was RMB 903.2 million ( US$131.6 million ), an increase of 113% from RMB424.7 million in the same period of 2018.

income from operations was ( ), an increase of 113% from in the same period of 2018. Operating margin was 37.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 40.6%, compared with 43.4% in the same period of 2018.

Net income was RMB618.2 million ( US$90.0 million ), compared with net loss of RMB 142.4 million in the same period of 2018.

( ), compared with net loss of in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was RMB691.7 million ( US$100.8 million ), an increase of 114% from RMB323.6 million in the same period of 2018.

( ), an increase of 114% from in the same period of 2018. Net income margin was 27.8%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 31.1%, compared with 33.1% in the same period of 2018.

7 Non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 Finance, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter of solid business growth, with loan origination volume increasing by 17% from the previous quarter to RMB 48.4 billion, cumulative registered users reaching 109.3 million and outstanding loan balance reaching RMB 61.3 billion. We are very proud of acquiring more than 100 million registered users in less than 3 years since our inception. Our strong business development is primarily driven by our expanding user base and continuous investment in advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence. As of June 30, 2019, we had submitted applications for 139 patents for our proprietary financial technologies. As we continue to see enormous market potential, we remain committed to attracting more high-quality users to drive sustainable growth in the future."

Mr. Wu continued, "We have significantly increased our loan origination under a 'capital light' model for our institutional funding partners. We expect this trend to continue as we focus more on offering technology services to our partners. Leveraging our big data technology, we will further address the various consumption needs of our huge user base by providing them with more diversified products and services. In addition, we are actively exploring opportunities to extend our fintech services to select international markets such as Southeast Asia and South Asia."

Mr. Jiang Wu, Chief Financial Officer of 360 Finance, stated, "Our total net revenues increased 128% year-on-year to RMB2.2 billion in the second quarter. In addition to driving the steady growth of our business, we are also optimizing the mix of loans facilitated under different models. During the quarter, loan origination under the 'capital light' model reached RMB 3.8 billion, which was over 10 times higher than the previous quarter and accounted for 8% of our loan origination in this quarter. In the second quarter, we also originated more on-balance sheet loans through consolidated trusts, which generate financing income and better match revenue recognition with cash flow. Furthermore, we continued to invest vigorously in brand promotion and customer acquisition for sustainable growth in the long-term."

Mr. Yan Zheng, Vice President of 360 Finance, added, "The industry-leading performance of loans originated through our platform is well recognized by our institutional funding partners. It has enabled us to obtain sufficient institutional funding at competitive cost and offer more affordable credit products to our users. We believe our exceptional research and development capabilities driven by artificial intelligence and proven track record in terms of risk management have laid a solid foundation for our cooperation with financial institutions. We will continue to invest in artificial intelligence to enhance our risk management capabilities in order to safeguard our business and deliver sustainable value to our users and funding partners."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased 128% to RMB2,226.9 million (US$324.4 million) from RMB978.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan facilitation service fees, post origination service fees and financing income associated with an increase in loan origination volume.

Revenue from loan facilitation services increased 83% to RMB1,293.1 million (US$188.4 million) from RMB706.7 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume through the Company's platform.

Revenue from post-origination services increased 327% to RMB500.4 million (US$72.9 million) from RMB117.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume and the cumulative effect of loans originated during prior periods through the Company's platform.

Financing income*8 increased 187% to RMB234.3 million (US$34.1 million) from RMB81.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination funded by our consolidated trusts. Financing income was recognized over the lifetime of the loans; therefore its growth rate lagged the growth rate of on-balance sheet loans.

Other service fee revenues increased 172% to RMB199.2 million (US$29.0 million) from RMB73.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in referral service fees.

Total operating costs and expenses increased 37% to RMB1,397.3 million (US$203.5 million) from RMB1019.8 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with loan origination and online customer acquisition.

Origination and servicing expenses increased 33% to RMB304.0 million (US$44.3 million) from RMB229.0 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume and the associated costs incurred to originate and service loans through the Company's platform.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 124% to RMB838.6 million (US$122.2 million) from RMB374.0 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising expenses to promote the Company's brand and attract users to the platform.

General and administrative expenses decreased 62% to RMB142.7 million (US$20.8 million) from RMB371.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation.

Provision for loans receivable increased 213% to RMB37.3 million (US$5.4 million) from RMB11.9 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination funded by consolidated trusts.

Provision for financial assets receivable increased 158% to RMB31.8 million (US$4.6 million) from RMB12.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets increased 103% to RMB43.0 million (US$6.3 million) from RMB21.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume.

Income from operations was RMB829.6 million (US$120.8 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB41.3 million in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations increased 113% to RMB903.2 million (US$131.6 million) from RMB424.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Operating margin was 37.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 40.6%, compared with non-GAAP operating margin of 43.4% in the same period of 2018.

Income before income tax expense was RMB791.1 million (US$115.2 million), compared with a loss before income tax expense of RMB38.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Income tax expense was RMB172.9 million (US$25.2 million), compared with RMB103.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Net income was RMB618.2 million (US$90.0 million), compared with a net loss of RMB142.4 million in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income increased 114% to RMB691.7 million (US$100.8 million) from RMB323.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Net income margin was 27.8%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 31.1%, compared with non-GAAP net income margin of 33.1% in the same period of 2018.

8 "Financing income" is generated from loans originated through the Company's platform funded by the consolidated trusts and Fuzhou Microcredit, which charge fees and interests from borrowers.

M6+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following chart displays the historical cumulative M6+ delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loans originated through the Company's platform:

https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20190823/2560101-1

Business Outlook

360 Finance currently expects total net revenue for fiscal year 2019 to be in the range of RMB8,000 million to RMB8,500 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to change.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company") is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company's proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

For more information, please visit: ir.360jinrong.net

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measure, which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

We use non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses, and non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. 360 Finance may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company's business outlook for 2019, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding such risks and uncertainties is included in 360 Finance's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 Finance does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









December 31, June 30, June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,445,802 1,827,758 266,243 Restricted cash 567,794 1,297,091 188,943 Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies 795,700 1,072,705 156,257 Funds receivable from third party payment service providers 142,622 1,175,271 171,198 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 1,791,745 2,526,816 368,072 Financial assets receivable, net 1,193,621 1,676,132 244,156 Amounts due from related parties 484,286 591,325 86,136 Loans receivable, net 811,433 4,691,458 683,388 Prepaid expenses and other assets 109,016 367,856 53,585 Total current assets 7,342,019 15,226,412 2,217,978 Non-current assets:





Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-non current - 168 24 Financial assets receivable, net-non current - 462 67 Property and equipment, net 6,869 14,062 2,048 Intangible assets 847 1,651 240 Total non-current assets 7,716 16,343 2,379 TOTAL ASSETS 7,349,735 15,242,755 2,220,357







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current 300,341 2,334,074 339,997 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 518,955 1,738,644 253,260 Amounts due to related parties 78,767 165,074 24,046 Short term loans - 1,435,000 209,031 Guarantee liabilities 1,399,174 2,063,953 300,649 Income tax payable 432,066 556,828 81,111 Other tax payable 164,478 252,988 36,852 Total current liabilities 2,893,781 8,546,561 1,244,946 Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 15,758 12,629 1,840 Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent - 765,400 111,493 Total non-current liabilities 15,758 778,029 113,333 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,909,539 9,324,590 1,358,279 Ordinary shares 20 20 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,866,756 5,009,137 729,663 Accumulated (deficit)/retained earnings (430,263) 907,855 132,244 Other comprehensive income 3,683 1,153 168 TOTAL EQUITY 4,440,196 5,918,165 862,078 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,349,735 15,242,755 2,220,357

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD Revenue from loan facilitation services 706,671 1,293,100 188,361

1,095,263 2,647,171 385,604 Revenue from post-origination services 117,120 500,402 72,892

192,377 921,159 134,182 Financing income 81,489 234,275 34,126

156,011 314,460 45,806 Other service fee revenues 73,215 199,171 29,013

134,214 353,137 51,440 Total net revenue 978,495 2,226,948 324,392

1,577,865 4,235,927 617,032 Origination and servicing 228,956 303,986 44,281

328,649 532,091 77,508 Sales and marketing 373,961 838,619 122,159

603,234 1,529,935 222,860 General and administrative 371,506 142,693 20,786

398,349 244,193 35,571 Provision for loans receivable 11,894 37,279 5,430

24,655 54,798 7,982 Provision for financial assets receivable 12,313 31,778 4,629

19,457 56,910 8,290 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 21,179 42,966 6,259

31,424 128,993 18,790 Total operating costs and expenses 1,019,809 1,397,321 203,544

1,405,769 2,546,920 371,001 (Loss) Income from operations (41,314) 829,627 120,848

172,096 1,689,007 246,031 Interest income (expense), net 2,627 (5,109) (744)

3,584 (1,932) (281) Foreign exchange loss - (35,264) (5,137)

- (2,728) (397) Other income, net 3 1,854 270

1,676 23,896 3,481 (Loss) Income before income tax expense (38,684) 791,108 115,237

177,356 1,708,243 248,834 Income tax expense (103,762) (172,929) (25,190)

(156,220) (370,125) (53,915) Net (loss) income (142,446) 618,179 90,047

21,136 1,338,118 194,919 Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company (142,446) 618,179 90,047

21,136 1,338,118 194,919 Net (loss) income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders

of 360 Finance, Inc.













Basic (0.72) 2.15 0.31

0.11 4.65 0.68 Diluted (0.72) 2.04 0.30

0.11 4.43 0.65 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary

share













Basic 198,347,168 287,652,707 287,652,707

198,347,168 287,652,707 287,652,707 Diluted 198,347,168 303,477,406 303,477,406

198,347,168 301,933,074 301,933,074

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









Three months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Net (loss) income (142,446) 618,179 90,047 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:





Foreign currency translation adjustment - 37,483 5,460 Other comprehensive income - 37,483 5,460 Total comprehensive (loss) income (142,446) 655,662 95,507 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary

shareholders (142,446) 655,662 95,507









Six months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Net income 21,136 1,338,118 194,919 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:





Foreign currency translation adjustment - (2,530) (369) Other comprehensive loss - (2,530) (369) Total comprehensive income 21,136 1,335,588 194,550 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 21,136 1,335,588 194,550

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



Three months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income





Net (loss) income (142,446) 618,179 90,047 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 466,008 73,537 10,712 Non-GAAP net income 323,562 691,716 100,759 Non-GAAP net income margin 33.1% 31.1%









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations





(Loss) Income from operations (41,314) 829,627 120,848 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 466,008 73,537 10,712 Non-GAAP Income from operations 424,694 903,164 131,560 Non-GAAP opreating margin 43.4% 40.6%











Six months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income





Net income 21,136 1,338,118 194,919 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 466,008 142,382 20,740 Non-GAAP net income 487,144 1,480,500 215,659 Non-GAAP net income margin 30.9% 35.0%









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations





Income from operations 172,096 1,689,007 246,031 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 466,008 142,382 20,740 Non-GAAP Income from operations 638,104 1,831,389 266,771 Non-GAAP opreating margin 40.4% 43.2%



