360 Finance Ranked First Among Fast-Growing Hi-Tech Companies in Deloitte's 2019 China Technology Fast 50 Program

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform, today announced that it was ranked first among fast-growing hi-tech companies at the 2019 Deloitte China Technology Fast 50 & China Rising Star Award Ceremony held in the Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone of Chengdu, China on November 20, 2019.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program (the "Program") was created to draw attention to fast growing companies. The Program ranks fast growing hi-tech companies based on a number of criteria including revenue growth over a three-year period. Candidate companies must meet certain technological and financial performance indicators in order to be eligible. The Program started in 1995 and first entered into China in 2005. The Program is now considered as a benchmark for fast growing hi-tech companies across the globe by international media.

Jindong Zhao, National Managing Partner of Deloitte China Technology Fast 50 program, commented, "Topping this year's Program list demonstrates the industry's recognition of 360 Finance for its stellar performance. Since it was launched in 2005, the Program has witnessed and facilitated the growth of a wide range of Chinese hi-tech enterprises in becoming the top players in their respective fields. Going forward, Deloitte will leverage its global network of resources to support the development of Chinese companies. We hope to see more Chinese leading companies become world-class players with further investments in technology, innovation, and management."

360 Finance ranked first among fast-growing hi-tech companies in the Program. Backed by strong technology capabilities, 360 Finance continues to generate solid growth where it has established its industry leadership in terms of scale, growth rate, and risk management.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 Finance, commented, "I'm very pleased to have been ranked first among fast-growing hi-tech companies by a respected institution such as Deloitte. This is a direct result of our team's drive and innovative spirit. We are committed to leveraging the wealth of technology and data we have accumulated to provide powerful data and risk control solutions to financial institutions and contribute towards the development of inclusive finance in China. Our selection for the Program demonstrates the strength of our financial technology company and future growth potential. We will continue to empower financial institutions to promote the development of smart finance."

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company") is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company's proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:



360 Finance

Mr. Matthew Li

E-mail: ir@360jinrong.net

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

SOURCE 360 Finance, Inc.