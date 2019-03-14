360 Finance to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on March 20, 2019

BEIJING, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group connecting over one billion accumulated mobile devices, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

360 Finance's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905-945 China: 4001-201-203 International: 1-412-902-4272 Passcode: 360 Finance

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on March 27, 2019:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 10129566

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.360jinrong.net/investor-relations.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company") is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group connecting over one billion accumulated mobile devices. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company's proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.360jinrong.net/investor-relations

For more information, please contact:

360 Finance

Mr. George Shao

E-mail: ir@360jinrong.net

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

