360 Financial Group signs up for Magnifact's AgentVizion platform

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chicago-based insurance technology firm, Magnifact®, today announced that 360 Financial Group has signed up for its patent-pending AgentVizion platform.

AgentVizion is a secure, cloud-based technology that enables national agencies, insurance carriers and their downline agents to accurately measure their distribution performance across different product lines such as Health, Life, and Annuities. This fully-automated solution effectively eliminates manual downloads and spreadsheets by providing a comprehensive, real-time view of an agency's book of business.

"We are very excited to extend this one-of-a-kind technology for 360 Financial Group," said Krish V. Krishnan, Magnifact Founder and CEO. "The ability for an agency to view its up-to-date production numbers across all its contracted carriers with just one click gives our clients a substantial competitive advantage."

"What is really exciting about AgentVizion is the ability for my downline agents and agencies to view their own information dynamically, enabling them to be more successful, and eliminating any manual compilation of daily performance reports," said Brad Aden, President, 360 Financial Group.

"Not only can I now have more informed discussions with carriers on plans and their performance by territory, but I am also able to equip our agents with powerful tools to track their performance, profitability and eligibility for incentive trips."

"We see this agent-facing functionality as a huge recruiting tool for our downline agencies," Aden added. "While my downline agencies can access their own information through the AgentVizion browser, my agents are really excited to use the AgentVizion2Go Mobile app, which gives them instant access to their production, pending applications, incentive points, agency news, policy alerts and many additional features."

"We plan to enrich this platform with extended capabilities to include commission reporting and payouts," Krishnan said. "This will be a game changer for our clients, empowering them to be far more creative and effective in their business."

About Magnifact®

Magnifact is a leading provider of DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry.

For more details, visit https://www.magnifact.com.

About 360 Financial Group

360 Financial Group is an independently-owned national financial and insurance marketing organization and brokerage agency based in St. Louis, MO.

For more information, visit https://360fgllc.com/

