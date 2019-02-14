360° Impact Health Program Founded by Elena Wilkins Helps Women Resolve Hormonal Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've already tried everything to cure your chronic thyroid or hormone disorder without success, here are the four keys that returned Elena Wilkins to vibrant health, and could work for you, too.

"When I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, pituitary adenoma, and infertility. I was devastated," said Elena Wilkins. "I felt hopeless. Western medicine made me feel worse. Taking charge of my health changed everything. If I can heal, you can too."

As a result of her own success, Wilkins founded 360° Impact Health program to help women resolve their hormonal challenges so that they do not suffer from low libido, exhaustion, hair loss, weight gain, anxiety, depression, painful skin disorders, and infertility.

"People don't know that they already possess the most healing instrument in the world to resolve any chronic condition. It's not their fault. No one has taught them how to take charge of their own health," said Wilkins.

4 Keys to Curing the Incurable, Even If Your Doctors Have Given You No Hope:

Don't Blindly Trust Your Doctors Know the Root Cause of Your Hormone Imbalance Don't Trust Your Medication Become Your Own Placebo

Wilkins's clients have experienced a 95% remission rate in conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Hashimoto's, Grave's, PCOS, and endometriosis in a matter of a few short weeks. Women who previously suffered from infertility achieve multiple healthy pregnancies.

Step 1: Don't Blindly Trust Your Doctors

Medical doctors are amazing, especially in acute situations. They're trained to understand trauma. They know how to operate, and which medication can save someone's life. However, doctors' education in nutrition and lifestyle is limited.

Only 29% of doctors attain the minimum recommended 25 hours of nutrition education. That's a far cry from the 10,000 hours required to achieve mastery.

"You cannot blindly trust your doctors," said Wilkins, author, of "Sensual Health." "You specialize in you, while they spend an average of 15 minutes with a patient per visit. They cannot possibly know you or customize your treatment plan to the best of their ability, especially when it comes to nutrition and lifestyle modifications. Become your own advocate. Look for options before making life-altering decisions."

Step 2: Know the Root Cause of Your Health Condition

Medicine can alleviate symptoms but does not address the root cause.

"Knowing the root cause is the quickest shortcut to getting healthy. For example, releasing emotional trauma might help you resolve thyroid symptoms," said Wilkins.

Skin conditions often have a physiological basis and can be exacerbated by stress. Doctors can prescribe medications to treat such conditions, but unless the underlying emotional trigger is resolved, the problem will keep resurfacing, and can worsen.

Poor diet, trauma, and stress can undermine your health. Knowing which one is the culprit is key to healing. Take an active role and become a detective in your life.

Step 3: Don't Trust Your Medication

Know the long-lasting side effects of any medication. In acute situations, medicine can be lifesaving. However, most medications come with a laundry list of possible long-term side effects.

For example, levothyroxine, a medication used to treat underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism/Hashimoto's) comes with over 60 potential side effects, some as severe as loss of consciousness, chest pain, and seizures.

Shocking, an estimated 128,000 Americans die each year as a result of taking medications as prescribed–that's nearly five times the number of people killed by overdosing on prescription painkillers and heroin.

Understand why you're taking medication and the potential side effects. Consider natural options when possible.

Step 4: Become Your Own Placebo

Epigenetic studies reveal that we can use diet and lifestyle to modify our genetic expression. If you believe your condition is a byproduct of your DNA, we now have the tools to alter the genetic code itself.

"Once you understand this, you're empowered to take action – change your diet, address sources of stress, expect to get 100% well, and nothing is impossible!" said Wilkins. "You become the most healing instrument you can ever possess to heal yourself from your thyroid or hormone disorder."

To understand how to discover the root cause of your hormone condition, visit https://360impacthealth.com/rootcause.

About Elena Wilkins

Elena Wilkins is the founder of 360° Impact Health Program. She shows women how to uncover and address their thyroid and hormone disorders. Wilkins is a speaker, coach and author. Her book "Sensual Health" shows women how to tap into the healing power within themselves to cure the incurable.

Elena is a popular guest on radio, TV, and podcasts. To schedule an interview, email elena@360impactcoaching.com. For more information, visit: www.360impacthealth.com

