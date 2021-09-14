360 Market Reach Announces the Launch of a Future-Proof Innovation Process for Brands to Stay in Front of Evolving Market Trends

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Market Reach, a global full-service custom market research firm headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce the launch of a new product, 360 IDEAvate. This custom-built platform provides a fully integrated research-proven process which eliminates the uncertainty of new product development and ensures a "future-proof "product launch for brands who want to stay ahead of the curve.

"Working with major brands, we identified a recurrent disconnect between early trend exploration and quantitative testing and refinement which was both time-consuming and costly," explained Pat DePietto, co-CEO of 360 Market Reach."360 IDEAvate eliminates the disconnect by providing one dedicated team to guide the three-step research-driven process. Designed for rapid execution through seamless integration, 360 IDEAvate offers a cost-effective solution for brands to confidently launch new products in a complex marketplace ", she added.

360 IDEAvate uniquely leverages the power of both consumer insights and targeted social influencer feedback to provide an objective foundation. By identifying the intersection of both consumer and influencer responses, 360 IDEAvate allows brands to meet current market demands and future trends. Custom built by researchers and innovation experts, every step of this process is grounded in data and extensive research that has been synthesized into a validated framework to confidently promote a successful product design and launch.

"Collaboration with our clients and immersing ourselves in their brand is our priority. Our ultimate goal is to connect the dots between what our clients need most to guide their business decisions and where the market/industry research is directing us," explained Lisa Ierardi, SVP of Marketing, 360 Market Reach. "360 IDEAvate combines the very best of our qualitative and quantitative expertise, including our own innovative testing tools, which allows us to confidently register today's needs with future possibilities.", she added

About 360 Market Reach:

Founded in 2009, 360 Market Reach is a global full-service custom market research company that collaboratively partners with brands to provide personalized strategic research solutions that fuel brand growth through product development, brand positioning and planning, and marketing and messaging. By providing deeper insights and foresight, 360 Market Reach helps brands anticipate and plan for tomorrow's opportunities by seamlessly building products and experiences that benefit their customers and employees as well as the bottom line. For more information, visit www.360marketreach.com

Contact:

Karen Dennis

KSD Public & Media Relations

305.527.8876

[email protected]

SOURCE 360 Market Reach