360 Networks and Nomadix Partner to Create Contactless Calling and Digital Concierge Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Networks , makers of the hospitality communications platform, ComXchange, today announced its new partnership with Nomadix , a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, to equip hotels with Angie in-room voice assistants, an upgraded phone alternative powered by the ComXchange PBX. This partnership comes soon after the Nomadix announcement of its acquisition of Angie Hospitality and will expand Angie's market share through 360 Networks' vast portfolio of resellers.

Angie's patented technology uses both voice control and touchscreen capabilities to offer a complete solution for hoteliers looking to increase guest satisfaction, streamline operations, improve staff efficiencies and maximize revenue opportunities. As hoteliers look to offer contactless, touch-free options for guests to engage when and how they want with hotel associates, Angie uplevels the experience for making service requests, asking questions about the hotel, controlling smart room functionality and sharing recommendations - all via voice or touchscreen. Additionally, Angie offloads already stretched staff members by reducing calls and drop-bys at the front desk, addressing an important pain point for hotels in this post-pandemic environment.

Offered through the cloud or on-premises, ComXchange provides a robust phone service that powers over a thousand hotel properties across the U.S. It integrates with all major hotel property management systems (PMS) to effectively coordinate guest requests and complies with e911 requirements, including Kari's Law and Ray Baum's Act.

"We are excited to add Angie in-room voice assistants to our marketplace. Our partners and hotel customers can upgrade their phones in select rooms or across the property, add digital concierge services, and create more efficiency and satisfaction," said Bryon Thompson, vice president for 360 Networks.

"Safety and contactless engagement are important factors to make guests feel safe as travel returns. This partnership will allow thousands of ComXchange's existing hotel installations to add a contactless digital assistant with a simple per-room add-on to their monthly service fees," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer for Nomadix.

Angie can replace the traditional guest room phones on any ComXchange installation. In addition to providing calling and concierge features, it is also a clock, radio, Bluetooth speaker and more.

For more information, visit https://www.360networksllc.com/angie .

About 360 Networks

360 Networks is the creator of ComXchange, a hospitality communications platform including cloud and on-premise PBX systems. Designed specifically for hotels, ComXchange integrates with all major hotel property management systems. ComXchange is affordable and reliable and provides an all-in-one unified communications solution. Ready to learn more about ComXchange?

Come visit us at www.360networksllc.com and see why ComXchange is rapidly setting the new standard in the hospitality industry.

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

