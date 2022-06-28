360° Solutions for Crisis Pregnancies

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24 2022, the Supreme Court's historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade saved an untold number of unborn babies' lives. However, reducing the number of abortions does not reduce the number of women experiencing crisis pregnancies. Building Arizona Families adoption agency provides a full spectrum solution for at-risk pregnant women experiencing an unplanned or crisis pregnancy.

Kelly Rourke-Scarry, MSW, President/CEO of Building Arizona Families was adopted at birth. She is passionate about supporting birth mothers, babies, and adoptive families. Her mission is to find, educate, and walk beside pregnant women in crisis during the adoption journey and forward into a positive future after the adoption completes. Adoption is a positive solution that provides practical support for pregnant women in crisis, a bright, loving future for a baby, and answered prayer for families who want children of their own. Pregnant women in crisis or with unplanned pregnancies will be confidentially and compassionately supported by adoption agencies. There are a multitude of choices available to birth mothers in the adoption process, including choosing the family, access to the child after adoption, and more.

Building Arizona Families works with women from every facet of life. We provide services for women who are homeless, substance addicted, abused, struggling with financial hardship, or experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. The substantial correlation between inflation, homelessness, and food deprivation has resulted in a rising number of vulnerable pregnant women. Full spectrum adoption services offer a positive solution to an increasingly difficult environment for pregnant women in crisis.

Building Arizona Families' CEO, Kelly Rourke-Scarry, was adopted at birth and shares the agency's mission,

"It is our mission to find these women in crisis. Most of them are unaware that we will promptly get them off the streets, feed and clothe them, provide medical care, transportation, counseling, and other support services. They are immediately safe, compassionately cared for, and fully supported."

The full spectrum solution includes care and support while the birth mother is pregnant. After the baby is placed for adoption, we provide compassionate support. Food, clothing, counseling, and practical assistance like help filling out job or school applications help birth mothers move forward into positive, productive lives. Many women who have worked with Building Arizona Families credit the agency for helping them turn their lives around. Some have formed healthy, stable families of their own.

Public education is urgently needed to reach all pregnant women who are frightened and searching for solutions, regardless of their life circumstances. They need to know the benefits of adoption. Adoption is highly confidential. There are numerous options for birth mothers in choosing the adoptive family and future relationship with the adopted baby. Our services are absolutely free for birth mothers. Birth mothers receive practical support and help towards a positive future.

There are adoption agencies around the U.S. standing by to serve pregnant women in crisis. Most adoption agencies have families on infant adoption waiting lists. Adoption is a positive, proactive option that benefits the birth mother, baby, and adoptive family. It is a win-win 360° solution that that everyone needs to be aware of.

About Kelly Rourke-Scarry, M.Ed, President & CEO of Building Arizona Families

Kelly Rourke-Scarry was adopted. She is passionate about making sure that adoptions are in the best interest of the three parties involved in an adoption. Mrs. Rourke-Scarry is available for interview to discuss best practices to protect birth mothers, newborn babies, and Arizona's adoptive families. Mrs. Rourke-Scarry also hosts a podcast called "Birth Mother Matters" to educate society regarding adoption issues.

About Building Arizona Families

Building Arizona Families is a non-profit, Arizona licensed, Hague accredited adoption agency serving U.S. families since 2004. Building Arizona Families provides adoptive and birth families with professional adoption services and places children through domestic infant, interstate, and international adoption programs. Building Arizona Families can be reached at 623-694- 9864 or 480-349-2885. More information is available at www.buildingarizonafamilies.com

