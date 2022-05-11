CHARLESTON, S.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360clean has partnered with Turn90 in support of their mission of creating an opportunity for success after prison where one doesn't currently exist.

This partnership enables 360clean franchise owners to support a great cause through their purchase of employee uniforms from the Turn90 print shop. 360clean is a unique commercial cleaning franchise with over 70 franchised locations across the country. The first 5 days of every month will be Turn90 Employee Uniform Order Days opening the shop to all franchise owners.

360clean announces partnership with Turn90. Inside look at the Turn90 print shop.

"The outburst of support from the 360clean community has helped set the foundation for the life-changing partnership we are aiming to build," said Hayden Bodiford, Social Media and PR Manager at 360clean. "Our goal is to inspire others to join in on supporting a great cause to make a difference in the world starting with our own community."

Turn90 offers a program of cognitive behavioral classes, case management, transitional work, and job placement. Participants of this organization are men at the highest risk of re-arrest with many barriers to reintegrating into their communities. Through their screen-printing social enterprise, the organization can fund their cause while also paying the men hourly for their work in the print shop. Once the men graduate from this program they are then placed into jobs with competitive wages, benefits, and opportunity for advancement.

"It's such an honor for Turn90 to partner with the team at 360clean. Their philanthropic vision and support is an inspiration. We know that, like us, 360clean believes everyone should have a chance to change their lives for the better. Together we will put in the work to create a new direction for men returning home from prison," said Leah Rhyne, Director of Development & Communications at Turn90.

To learn more about Turn90 and their screen-printing social enterprise visit their website at https://turnninety.com/.

