360factors and Crowe Announce Joint Collaboration to Deliver Risk, Controls and Testing Content via Predict360

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, and Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm, today announced a joint collaboration agreement that will make available Crowe's industry-leading content within the Predict360 risk and compliance platform. 360factors may also refer their customers to Crowe for risk and compliance consulting services and Crowe may also refer their customers to 360factors for the Predict360 risk and compliance management software solution.

The Crowe financial services risk, control and testing scripts library includes a comprehensive catalogue of risks, attributable controls and associated testing and assessment scripts. The library, coupled with 360factors' risk and compliance intelligence platform, is adaptable to each client's specific needs, helps enable growth strategies and meet business and regulatory expectations, and ensures maturity and sustainability of banking risk management programs.

360factors can provide the extensive Crowe library of enterprise risks and standards aligned to regulatory guidance, typical controls for each risk and testing steps for each control for a variety of compliance and banking risk categories pre-loaded into Predict360.

As both Crowe and 360factors are American Bankers Association (ABA) Endorsed Solutions Providers, the joint collaboration benefits banks by bringing together industry-recognized best-in-class solutions.

"ABA is excited that two of our endorsed solution providers are working together to jointly collaborate on solutions for the benefit of ABA member banks," said Jim Edrington, Chief Member Engagement Officer at the American Banking Association (ABA). "360factors is the ABA-endorsed solution provider for GRC Software while Crowe is the ABA-endorsed solution provider for GRC Services. Together, we believe these two solutions can help ABA member banks manage their governance, risk and compliance programs more effectively and efficiently."

"At Crowe, we are pleased to collaborate with 360factors to deliver our intellectual property built over decades of servicing the banking community within Predict360," said Clayton Mitchell, Principal at Crowe. "We believe this will provide banks with a new method of accessing risk, evaluating controls and testing within the system they are using for day-to-day risk management."

"360factors has been on the leading edge of architecting and delivering risk and compliance software for banks in a modern, streamlined approach," said Carl McCauley, CEO of 360factors. "We see today's and tomorrow's customers benefiting greatly from Crowe with their extensive experience and expertise in risk best practices and are thrilled to deliver this content in a modern way."

360factors' Risk and Compliance software platform and software applications, Predict360, enables executives, managers and staff to optimize day-to-day risk and compliance responsibilities while providing stakeholders real-time visibility into the risk and compliance profile of all business lines, locations and assets. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform vertically integrates risks and controls, Key Risk Indicators, regulations and requirements, compliance and regulatory change management, policies and procedures, audit and examinations, and training in a unified, cloud-based system. Predict360's SaaS architecture and modern technologies deliver predictive analytics and data insights for predicting risk and streamlined compliance.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

About the American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $21.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 2 million people, safeguard $17 trillion in deposits and extend nearly $11 trillion in loans.

