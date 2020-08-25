360factors Announces Partnership with Temenos to Deliver Leading Compliance and Risk Management Solution in the United States

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, and Temenos, the banking software company, today announced the availability of Temenos Compliance Advisory Services within 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance platform to streamline regulatory compliance and change management for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and financial services institutions. The combination of 360factors' compliance intelligence system and Temenos' advisory services delivers a complementary and comprehensive compliance and risk management offering as a pre-packaged standalone solution. With 360factors' technology, customers will be able to manage change management programs for their policies, storing key documents and tracking changes to existing policies, with guidance from Temenos experts.

"This partnership provides our customers with a 'quickstart' method of getting their compliance system up and running while incorporating best practices-based compliance content along with access to compliance experts for any Q&A or document reviews they may need," said Carl McCauley, CEO at 360factors. "We are excited to offer Temenos Compliance Advisory Services to support our customers' needs."

"We are delighted to align with 360factors to offer Temenos Compliance Advisory Services alongside Predict360," said Greg Sawyers, Senior Vice President, Compliance at Temenos. "We believe this partnership will enable customers across the United States to advance their business objectives with industry-leading products and services from both companies. This regional partnership complements Temenos' existing products and services, enabling customers to implement a comprehensive regulatory change management program."

The Temenos Compliance Advisory Services subscription includes unlimited access to the Temenos Knowledgebase. This includes policy templates, quick compliance guides, educational webinars, weekly newsletters and compliance calendars. It comes alongside unlimited reviews of policies, advertisements, disclosures and Q&A with the Temenos team of expert advisors. With Temenos, financial institutions can take the guesswork out of compliance, and rest easy knowing their risk management program has been vetted by a leading team of senior advisors and attorneys.

360factors' Risk and Compliance software platform and software applications, Predict360, enables executives, managers and staff to optimize day-to-day risk and compliance responsibilities while providing stakeholders real-time visibility into the risk and compliance profile of all business lines, locations and assets. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform vertically integrates risks and controls, KRIs, regulations and requirements, compliance and regulatory change management, policies and procedures, audit and examinations, and training in a unified, cloud-based system. Predict360's SaaS architecture and modern technologies deliver predictive analytics and data insights for predicting risk and streamlined compliance.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

