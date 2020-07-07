360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Human Resource Software Vendors

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Resource Software optimizes all the tasks performed by the HR department of an organization, allowing HR personnel to focus on truly important tasks by improving productivity and reducing the need for manual work. HR software is mainly used in the employee recruitment process. The software stores all important employee-related data on a single platform that can be easily accessed by the recruitment team, saving time and effort. Employee on boarding and performance evaluations are also optimized using Human Resource Software. Since this software can be deployed either on the cloud or on-premises and also be integrated with existing processes, it has high demand across organizations.

Human Resource SoftwareQuadrant Highlights

175 companies offering Best Human Resource Software were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Paylocity, Workforce Now, Workday, UltriPro, Paycom, BambooHR, Oracle PeopleSoft, Odoo, and SAP SuccessFactors have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence &business strategy.

Kronos Workforce Ready, Oorwin, and Adepto have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies, with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

Cascade HR, Ceipal Workforce, Virtuo, and Workable have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offeringsand decent business strategies which help them in having consistent growth.

Quikchex, ADP Vantage HCM, Brightspark, Zoho People, iManage, and Keka have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions &services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparison between Best HR Software vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Human Resource Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Human Resource Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

