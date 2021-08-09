360training Introduces South Carolina Real Estate Pre-Licensing Courses

360training's new, state-approved courses provide an online option for obtaining a South Carolina Real Estate License. Tweet this

The South Carolina Real Estate Commission (SCREC) regulates all training for Real Estate Brokers, Salespersons, and Property Managers. SCREC has approved the new South Carolina Real Estate Pre-License Courses developed by 360training.

Who Are These Real Estate Pre-Licensing Courses For?

These courses are for anyone looking to get a South Carolina real estate salesperson license . Students must complete both courses to earn a license.

SC Unit I Salesperson Pre-License

The 60-hour SC Unit I course covers Real Estate Principles and Practices for Salespersons. It introduces learners to the real estate industry. The course begins with an overview of a real estate career. Next, students study the definitions of unique real estate terminology, which is imperative to becoming a successful real estate agent in South Carolina.

SC Unit II Advanced Real Estate Principles

The 30-hour SC Unit II course, Advanced Real Estate Principles, focuses on helping licensees become more proficient in real estate practice. It builds on Unit I, reinforcing essential topics including licensing requirements and the South Carolina License Law. The course also details agency relationships and conflicts, service delivery, and property disclosure issues.

How do I Become a Real Estate Agent in South Carolina?

To become a real estate agent in South Carolina, you must complete Unit I, complete Unit II, and pass the South Carolina real estate salesperson examination. Then, submit passing score sheets and proof of completion of the Unit II course with your licensure application.

