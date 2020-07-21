360training Launches Disease Prevention Food Safety Courses for Restaurant & Grocery Pickup & Delivery As Part of the HASSA Certification Program

At their core, the Food Pickup/Delivery Safety courses cover fundamental guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, including sanitation standards and proper hand washing procedures. In these trainings, food service managers and employees will learn about the process of safe food delivery, the steps one must follow in safely initiating food delivery service, the elevated degree of cleanliness necessary during the pandemic situation, and general guidelines for online food ordering.

Free Food Pickup & Delivery Safety Course for Consumers

Restaurant and grocery delivery businesses are currently accommodating high demand levels thanks to workers willing to put their lives at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's critical that their managers and employees receive proper training. However, it's just as important that the general public stays vigilant about where and how they buy their food to protect themselves and prevent disease spread.

Ryan Linders, Chief Marketing Officer, explains, "As consumers, it's equally important that we understand which businesses are taking the proper precautions. We're 'in a new normal.' For this reason, we've also developed a free training course for consumers that helps them understand what to look for when buying food, whether takeout or delivery."

Why Do We Need Health And Sanitation Safety Awareness?

COVID-19 spread faster than the development of appropriate response plans, leading to instability in consumer confidence, businesses, and supply chains. This inspired a need for response plans that establish business and customer practices to mitigate the spread of infection and curb the impact ongoing outbreaks.

Health And Sanitation Safety Awareness (HASSA) is a certification program that provides structured training on procedures, protocols, best practices and contingency plans for consumers and businesses. The goal of the HASSA program is to establish an environment that appropriately assesses and evaluates risk while simultaneously forming actionable response plans that can rebuild both employee and consumer confidence.

How Are Health And Sanitation Safety Awareness Courses Different?

"Most food safety courses today have a focus on protecting consumers through a focus on proper storage and preparation. In this new environment, training programs need to take it a step further and ensure the safety of our essential workers and consumers. This needs to include the proper packaging and handling of food including takeout and delivery," says Chief Operating Officer Samantha Montalbano.

Businesses that become HASSA certified will receive a sign for their store window that notifies the public of the certification and good-thru date. Employees can achieve individual certification through the HASSA for employees' course.

As Seen on The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime TV

Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training, was recently interviewed by Montel Williams on The Balancing Act which airs on Lifetime TV. When asked about how HASSA Food Pickup & Delivery Safety courses will help the food industry adhere to safety procedures, he explained:

"Initially, we're focused on training managers and employees to make sure they're following CDC guidelines so that from when the food is prepared to when we consume it, the risk is lowered as much as possible. Even something as simple as ensuring employees are wearing a mask reduces the transmission of coronavirus somewhere between 50% and 80%."

Watch a preview for the segment below, airing on July 22nd and August 25th 7:30 A.M. EST on Lifetime TV:

Enroll in a HASSA Pickup & Delivery Safety Course Below

Manager – Food and Beverage Takeout, Pickup, and Delivery

Employee – Food and Beverage Takeout, Pickup, and Delivery

Consumer – Food and Beverage Takeout, Pickup, and Delivery

About 360training

360training's mission is to provide individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, enabling a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. Since launching in 1997, the company has expanded its brands to include OSHAcampus, Learn2Serve, AgentCampus, and Meditec. This allows them to serve online training and certifications for environmental health and safety, food and beverage, real estate, and more. For additional information, please visit www.360training.com or their Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE 360training.com

Related Links

https://www.360training.com

