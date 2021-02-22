360VUZ Joins the First "Google for Startups Accelerator" in MENA

During the program, 360VUZ will outline top challenges, and will then be paired with relevant experts from Google and the industry to solve them. The immersive video mobile app will also receive mentorship on both technical and business challenges as well as workshops covering machine learning technologies, product design/UX, customer acquisition, and leadership development for its founders.

"We are happy to be selected for the "Google for Startups Accelerator" that is held for the first time ever in the MENA region. With joining the program and support of its experts, we aim at taking our platform to new global heights and scale our business in order to maintain 360VUZ position as one of the leading immersive media and entertainment platforms globally." said Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer, 360VUZ.

In addition to mentorship and technical project support, Google for Startups Accelerators also include deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders.

"Google for Startups Accelerator" targets tech startups, with the criteria based around several factors, including the problem they are trying to solve and how it creates value for users, their willingness to use Machine Learning technology to solve business challenges and viability of long-terms scaling.

Founded in 2017, The 360VUZ Teleporter mobile app has established a strong global rollout, connecting users in more than 25 countries with a significant increase in user engagement and revenues month over month.

360VUZ has raised a total of $8.4 million investment up to date and is backed by investors from around the world, such as Knollwood, Impact46, and DAI, Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Media Visions, AlTouq Group, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin, DTEC Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Al Rashid family and other strategic angel investors.

Stay updated with us on Instagram : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-Instagram

Our 360VUZ Mobile App Link : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR

About 360VUZ

360VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360VUZ has offices in Dubai, UAE, Los Angeles, California, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, counts a team of more than 30 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442030/360VUZ.jpg

SOURCE 360VUZ