361 Capital Wins Pensions & Investments "Best Places to Work in Money Management" Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, 361 Capital, a leading boutique asset manager, won a Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management award. Pensions and Investments is the global news source of money management.

The 2019 award was part of Pensions & Investments' eighth-annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"It's truly an honor to be a part of P&I's Best Places to Work list for the fourth year in a row," said Tom Florence, chairman and CEO of 361 Capital. "At 361 Capital, we want to build a culture where our employees continue to learn and develop new skills. Having entrepreneurial values encourages new ideas and allows everyone to contribute to our success."

"Again this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were much more likely to offer things like flex time, telecommuting, child and elder care, family leave, job sharing and adoption assistance."

"Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited, their colleagues, the firm's culture and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work," she said.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

About 361 Capital

Founded in 2001, 361 Capital is a leading boutique asset manager with nearly two decades of experience investing in public and private offerings. The firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative and behavioral-based equity strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, provide income, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.

361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

For more information, call 866-361-1720 or visit www.361capital.com

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 47-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses.

The Best Places to Work in Money Management award honors were the result of a two-part survey of employers and their employees conducted by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2019 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to pionline.com/BPTW2019.

