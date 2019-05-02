361 Capital's Global Managed Futures Strategy Fund Marks Fifth Anniversary With 4-Star Morningstar Rating

DENVER, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 361 Capital, a leading boutique asset manager, today announced that its 361 Global Managed Futures Strategy Fund (AGFZX) has received an Overall Morningstar Rating™ of 4 stars as of March 31, 2019 among 96 funds in the Managed Futures Category. The fund received a 5-star rating from Morningstar for the three-year period among 96 funds and a 4-star rating for the five-year period among 66 funds.

Learn more about the fund: https://361capital.com/all-products/361-global-managed-futures-strategy-fund/?utm_source=prnewsrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=agffive2

The Global Managed Futures Strategy Fund, launched on Feb. 12, 2014, was also ranked in the 5th percentile in the Managed Futures category based on total return among 96 funds for the three-year annualized period through March 31, 2019, according to Morningstar, Inc.

The fund seeks portfolio diversification with low correlation to global markets using a unique counter-trend approach that attempts to profit from short-term price extremes.

On March 7, 2019, AGFZX won a 2019 Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters) Lipper Fund Award for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted returns over a three-year time period in the Alternative Managed Futures Funds category.

The fund is managed by Aditya Bhave; Jason Leupold, CAIA; John Riddle, CFA; and Blaine Rollins, CFA.

"The 361 Capital investment team is proud of the recognition our managed futures strategies have received for delivering strong performance for our clients," said John Riddle, chief investment officer.

The 361 Managed Futures Strategy Fund (AMFZX) has an Overall Morningstar Rating™ of 4 stars as of March 31, 2019. Morningstar rated AMFZX 5 stars for the three-year period and 3 stars for the five-year period ended March 31, 2019 among 96 and 66 funds, respectively, in the Morningstar Managed Futures Category. The fund has the same portfolio management team as the global version, AGFZX.

On Nov. 4, 2018, AMFZX was named Best '40 Act-Managed Futures/CTA (Commodity Trading Advisor) during the 2018 HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards.

About 361 Capital

361 Capital is a leading boutique asset manager. Founded in 2001, the firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative and behavioral-based equity strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.

361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm, and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

For more information, call 866-361-1720 or visit 361capital.com.

% Total Returns as of 3/31/2019†† 1Q19 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Since Inception (2/12/2014) AGFZX – Class I 1.23% 0.56% 3.30% 1.73% 2.77% FTSE 3-Month T-Bill Index 0.60% 2.11% 1.17% 0.72% 0.71% Morningstar Managed Futures Category 1.17% -1.98% -2.40% 0.83% 0.81%

††Returns shown over one year are annualized. Returns include the reinvestment of dividends and income.

Past returns shown do not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. Call 888-736-1227 for the latest month-end returns. Return and principal value will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost.

Annual Expense Ratio: Gross: 1.70%*** /Net Expense Ratio after recoupment: 1.77%†††

The Net with Limitation expense ratio is 1.74% for Class I. Gross expense ratio includes dividend and interest expense on short sales, acquired fund fees and expenses.

***The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive certain fees and/or pay expenses to limit expenses to 1.74% as a percent of the average daily net assets until Feb. 29, 2020.

†††Reflects a reimbursement from the fund. Subject to certain limitations, the adviser is permitted to seek reimbursement from the fund for a period ending three full fiscal years after the date of the waiver or payment.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating," is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weight is 100% for a three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns. © 2019 Morningstar. All rights reserved.

Morningstar rankings are based on a fund's average annual total return relative to the funds in the same category and includes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Ratings and rankings may have been lower without fee waivers in effect and are shown for Class I shares. Investor shares would be lower due to higher fees and expenses. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The Fund was ranked 28 among 115 funds, 5 among 96 funds, and 33 among 66 funds for the 1-year, 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.

The 361 Global Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Class I shares, received a Refinitiv 2019 Lipper Fund Award for the three-year time period among 84 funds in the Alternative Managed Futures Funds category. Lipper Awards are granted annually to the funds in each Lipper classification that achieve the highest score for Consistent Return, a measure of funds' historical risk-adjusted returns, measured in local currency, relative to peers. Winners are selected using the Lipper Leader rating for Consistent Return for funds with at least 36 months of performance history as of 12/31/18. Awards are presented for the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return within each eligible classification over 3, 5 or 10 years. Other share classes may have different performance and expense characteristics. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper. Lipper awards are not intended to predict future results. From Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, March 7, 2019 © 2019 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used by permission and protected by the Copyright Laws of the United States. The printing, copying, redistribution, or retransmission of this Content without express written permission is prohibited.

The HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards celebrate those funds that have stood out in the competitive market over the past twelve months, honoring those that have outperformed their peers and demonstrated impressive growth last year. A panel of independent industry professionals appointed by HFMWeek selected the 361 Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the above-mentioned category based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative data, including annual performance, volatility, risk management and track record from July 2017 to June 2018.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Futures prices can be very volatile. The small margin required for futures contracts magnifies the effect of market volatility and allows the loss from a contract potentially to exceed the Fund's initial investment. With short contracts, the loss is theoretically unlimited since the appreciation of the underlying asset also is theoretically unlimited. Foreign investment entails additional risk from adverse changes in currency exchange rates, tax regulation, and potential market instability. Frequent trading by the Fund may reduce returns and increase the number of taxable transactions. Concentration of its portfolio in relatively few issuers may make the Fund more volatile than a diversified fund.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus, or summary prospectus, that contains this and other information about the Funds, call 1-888-736-1227. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The 361 Funds are distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC.

Media Relations Contacts

Margaret Kirch Cohen Sarah Lazarus CL-Media Relations, LLC CL-Media Relations, LLC +1 847 507 2229 +1 617 335 7823 Margaret@cl-media.com Sarah@cl-media.com

SOURCE 361 Capital

Related Links

https://361capital.com

