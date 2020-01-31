$363Bn Printed Electronics Market Outlook 2020-2030: Insights by Component, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Electronics Market Research Report: By Component, Application, End User - Global Industry Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at $35.7 billion in 2019, the global printed electronics market is predicted to generate a revenue of $363.1 billion in 2030, advancing at a 22.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).



In terms of component, the printer category accounted for the larger share of the market in 2019. This is due to the increasing requirement for inkjet and screen printers for photovoltaic (PV) and display in different countries, in different countries, such as Brazil, the U.S., China, the U.A.E., and Germany.



The faster growth is expected to be witnessed by the material category during the forecast period in the printed electronics market. This is ascribed to the increasing usage of inks and substrates for the fabrication of printed electronic circuits, which are further utilized in various applications, such as PVs and displays. For example, in 2019, researchers working in the chemical-biological centers at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command successfully tested a light-emitting diode light on clothing.



When end-user is taken into consideration, the highest revenue in 2019 was contributed to the printed electronics market by the automotive & transportation category, owing to the rising usage of the internet of things (IoT) technology in the sector. High bandwidth for supporting multiple connections, extensive data processing capabilities, and remote sensing technology are needed for the deployment of IoT for collecting data from connected devices. The smart car technology in the automotive sector is gaining traction, which makes use of printed electronics-based vehicle sensors and transceivers for connecting cars with smartphones.



The printed electronic market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rising usage for rigid electronic products in different applications. Consumer electronics such as laptops, flat-screen TVs, audio keyboards, and others are generally integrated with rigid printed circuit boards instead of flexible PCBs.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period in the printed electronics market. The market in the region is being driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics in countries such as Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, and India.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Printer

4.1.1.1.1 Screen

4.1.1.1.1.1 Rotary

4.1.1.1.1.2 Flatbed

4.1.1.1.2 Inkjet

4.1.1.1.2.1 Continuous

4.1.1.1.2.2 Drop-on-Demand

4.1.1.1.3 Offset

4.1.1.1.4 Flexographic

4.1.1.1.5 Gravure

4.1.1.1.6 Others

4.1.1.2 Material

4.1.1.2.1 Substrates

4.1.1.2.1.1 Inorganic

4.1.1.2.1.2 Organic

4.1.1.2.2 Inks

4.1.1.2.2.1 Conductive

4.1.1.2.2.2 Dielectric

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Display

4.1.2.1.1 Electroluminescent

4.1.2.1.2 Electronic paper (E-Paper)

4.1.2.2 PV

4.1.2.3 Lighting

4.1.2.4 Sensors

4.1.2.5 RFID tags

4.1.2.6 Batteries

4.1.2.7 Others

4.1.3 By End-user

4.1.3.1 Automotive & transportation

4.1.3.2 Consumer electronics

4.1.3.3 Healthcare

4.1.3.4 Retail & packaging

4.1.3.5 Aerospace & defense

4.1.3.6 Construction & architecture

4.1.3.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Shift from Conventional to Digital Printing

4.3.1.2 Miniaturization of Devices

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Printed Electronics in Internet of Things (IoT) Applications

4.3.2.2 Growing Demand for Flexible Electronics

4.3.2.3 Increasing OLED Production Through Inkjet Printing Technology

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on the Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Established Market for Rigid Electronic Products

4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on the Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Inclination Toward Online Reading Materials

4.3.4.2 Building Electronics Using Additive Manufacturing

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 by Component

5.1.1 by Printer Type

5.1.1.1 by Inkjet Type

5.1.1.2 by Screen Type

5.1.2 by Material

5.1.2.1 by Substrates Type

5.1.2.2 by Inks Type

5.2 by Application

5.2.1 by Display Type

5.3 by End-user

5.4 by Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Analysis of Key Players in the Market

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Recent Activities of Key Market Players

11.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5.2 Product Launches

11.5.3 Partnerships

11.5.4 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Thin Film Electronics ASA

12.3 Nissha Co. Ltd.

12.4 Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

12.5 Xerox Corporation

12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.7 Molex LLC

12.8 NovaCentrix Corp.

12.9 BASF SE

12.10 E Ink Holdings Inc.



