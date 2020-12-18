365 Connect Adds Glitz and Gold to Its Iconic Award Wall With Receipt of Marcom International Award

NEW ORLEANS, La., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a gold Marcom Award for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform. This prestigious, global award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to delivering innovative solutions in today's changing world.

The MarCom Awards is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected competitions in the world that recognizes the outstanding achievements of creative professionals. This year's competition boasted over 5,000 entries from across the globe, with entrants ranging from corporate marketing and communication departments to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. The winning entries were selected by an international panel of judges.

365 Connect was recognized for its industry-first chatbot platform, Digi.Lease, which serves as a conversational leasing agent, designed to book and broadcast livestream tours, schedule amenity use, and arrange in-person meetings with limitation logic. The intuitive, AI-powered chatbot was created to support contactless experiences and limit in-person interactions. Rethinking how the multifamily sector interacts and transacts with prospective and existing renters, Digi.Lease continues to expand upon its capabilities to meet the rapidly changing needs of the rental housing industry.

Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which oversees numerous awards and recognition programs, winning entries were selected from an array of specialized categories. These included advertising, branding, electronic media, marketing, and strategic communication. Since it recognizes the highest standards of excellence, a MarCom Award is a tremendous achievement that acknowledges outstanding talent within the marketing and communication industries.

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby stated, "We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on a global level and feel truly honored to receive this highly-acclaimed award. As the world radically shifts the way we work, educate our children, and manage our health, the need for contactless solutions has never been greater. It is our goal to continue to evolve our offerings, help our customers transform their operations, and serve our increasingly digitized society."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT:

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

