365 Connect Brings Home Three Vega Digital International Awards for Its ADA-Certified PropTech Platform

NEW ORLEANS, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received three Vega Digital Awards for its industry-first ADA-certified platform. These prestigious, international awards recognize 365 Connect's dedication to digital inclusion across the rental housing industry and beyond.

The Vega Digital Awards is an international competition, crafted to celebrate and honor leading professionals in the creative fields of digital media. This year's competition boasted entries from over 50 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and more.

The Vega Digital Awards recognized 365 Connect's dedicated efforts in certifying its platform as compliant with the federally recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at level 2.1-AA. The certification covers the entire 365 Connect Platform, including websites, portals, and payments. 365 Connect received third-party certification from Online ADA, a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and provider of independent WCAG compliance audits.

"It is a great joy to see these talented individuals receive accolades for the work they had put forth. Certainly, there is no end in the minds of these innovation people," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the International Awards Associate. "IAA is proud to be a waypoint for this diverse group of talents worldwide, as we find ourselves with a wider audience each year. With the scrutiny imposed during the judging process, we can be assured that those who emerge victorious deserve it."

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby responded, "365 Connect is truly honored to receive this highly acclaimed award. Our focus is to make services accessible to everyone, no matter what assistive technology they use. We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level, as this award emphasizes our team's unwavering commitment to deliver compliant solutions to the widest possible audience."

With an array of coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes and integrates data in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

