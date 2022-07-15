365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss Leveraging The Power of Intelligent Automation for Leasing Apartments in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Eliminating Redundant Tasks for Property Managers and Centralized Teams Through Automation, is scheduled to air on July 20, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Eliminating Redundant Tasks for Property Managers and Centralized Teams Through Automation will deliver a comprehensive overview of the latest state of the labor market and its effect on businesses. The webcast will delve into how today's workforce seeks meaningful work that has purpose and sees no value in their skills being wasted on redundant tasks. The segment also explores the latest trends in automation to supplement staff and reduce turnover rates.

"In order to succeed in the current marketplace, property managers need to implement a human-led technology approach to strengthen the capabilities of their workforce," Kirby explained. "Change has never moved faster, but along with that change comes the need to revise our strategies and transform outdated processes to mitigate risk, ensure continuity, and meet commitments."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 150 webcasts together, reaching over one-million listeners from around the world, and broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Pandora. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which has earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on better utilizing our property centric teams by removing them from redundant tasks through automating business processes. As with all the material we produce, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the next wave of developments taking place."

"The world has changed dramatically, and its effects are felt across every business and industry imaginable," Kirby concluded. "Onsite teams are spread thin, and finding qualified staff is even more of a challenge in today's market. Given the immense size of the modern-day rental market, it is crucial that multifamily housing operators remove as many barriers as possible, not only for their renters, but their workforce. We are excited to share our knowledge of this subject with our industry peers."

MULTIFAMILYBIZ + POWERHOUR WEBCAST SERIES: Founded by multifamily housing industry thought leaders, Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the award-winning MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast is a monthly series of comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. The webcasts are presented and hosted on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform for the multifamily housing industry, which delivers news, events, and resources to more than one million monthly visitors. Explore: www.MultifamilyBiz.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

