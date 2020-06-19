365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby to Speak at Multifamily Operations Summit Inaugural Virtual Event

NEW ORLEANS, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will speak at the Multifamily Operational Summit. The summit takes place online from June 24-25, 2020.

Launched by the founders of Multifamily Leadership, the Multifamily Operational Summit will feature relevant discussions conducted by leading experts of various fields within the industry and is the must-attend event of the summer for everyone, from property managers and maintenance directors to regional managers and corporate associates. The vision for the summit is to create a virtual environment where multifamily professionals can obtain new tools, strategies, and capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Kerry join us for this all-new summit experience," said Multifamily Leadership's CEO, Patrick Antrim. "Kerry is an accomplished entrepreneur, innovator, and industry influencer, who is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology and rental housing. His participation in the summit will provide invaluable insight as to how technology will disrupt the real estate landscape."

Kirby is the founder of New Orleans-based 365 Connect, an internationally recognized, award-winning technology firm within the multifamily housing industry. An acclaimed speaker, author, and technology expert, Kirby has published numerous articles and studies and contributed to several nationally published books. He has also appeared on various media outlets, such as the BBC's Digital Planet program and NPR News. Known for his passion to foster the next generation of innovators, he is one of the most prominent supporters of educational technology events in the New Orleans area.

Kirby will speak on "The Future of Leasing" and explore shifting customer expectations, reimagine the role of the leasing agent itself, and analyze the ways we can accommodate the post-pandemic world. Kirby will go beyond typical solutions, such as FaceTime tours, Zoom calls, and 3D models, to examine the possibilities for this next phase of innovation within the multifamily housing sphere.

"The multifamily housing industry is still evolving at a rapid pace," explained Kirby. "We must create online venues for industry professionals to gather and analyze industry problems with the intent to solve them with new, innovative ideas. All of this is possible through a thought-based public platform, which the Multifamily Operational Summit aims to be. I am excited to be a part of this historical event and look forward to discussing the emerging trends taking place in our industry."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

