365 Connect Examines the Widely Adopted Practice of Anywhere Operations During Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Creating Anywhere Operations Through Utilizing Hyper-Automation Fueled By Digital Dust, is scheduled to air on March 24, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Creating Anywhere Operations Through Utilizing Hyper-Automation Fueled By Digital Dust delves into the IT-based model adopted by numerous industries across the globe. Anywhere operations helps to restructure business models and equip companies with the tools necessary to pivot in a moment's notice. Not only does this model provide seamless access for team members, but it can also supply around-the-clock support to customers. This webcast will also explore recent demographic shifts in the market, the move toward hyper-automation, and the evolution of data collection and storage practices.

"Modern technology is raising the bar in regard to consumer expectations, and if 2020 is any indication, we're in the midst of a serious upswing in tech usage and dependency," Kirby explained. "We can no longer push aside these profound advances that cater to the needs of both our team members and customers, as we embrace the digital transformation trends that are changing the way we live and work."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 135 webcasts together, covering an array of topics from strategies on maintaining optimum performance of multifamily communities to the latest technology trends. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which even has earned the duo global recognition with a highly prestigious gold w3 Award.

Oriente responded, "Kerry is the ultimate go-to resource for all things digital within the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on anywhere operations. As with all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments in the market."

Kirby concluded, "If there's one takeaway from the events of last year, it's that the multifamily housing industry is still evolving at a rapid pace. Our next phase of innovation is now fueled by consumers demanding more conveniences, frictionless workflows, and the ability to access touchless services. We are excited to share these emerging trends with our industry peers."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

