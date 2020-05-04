365 Connect Introduces AI-Powered Livestream Touring Platform to the Multifamily Housing Industry

NEW ORLEANS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today the launch of Digi.Lease, an AI-powered leasing assistant designed to grab leads, schedule tours, and livestream video between property managers and prospective renters. This industry-first streaming tour platform demonstrates 365 Connect's dedication in implementing solutions tailored to the rental housing market.

As COVID-19 continues to limit social interactions, consumers have actively changed the ways they engage with businesses, replacing face-to-face communication with technology. Digi.Lease was created as a focus-forward platform, built to answer questions, handle the complexities of scheduling tours, and connect leasing agents to renters. Unlike virtual tours, livestream tours are scheduled in advance and broadcasted in real-time, so prospective residents can interact with a leasing agent and request to see specific community features up close.

"As the need for social distancing escalates, leasing teams are being challenged more than ever before to keep vacant units occupied," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "Many technologies are being utilized in an attempt to show prospective residents their next home, but there are multiple complexities that exist within popular digital screen share platforms, and the display of a generic video is proving to be insufficient in replacing unit tours. Whether a prospect lives across town or across the world, they now have the ability to view the actual unit they are interested in leasing, from anywhere and on any device."

Rethinking how the multifamily sector should interact and transact with prospective renters, Digi.Lease is an interactive platform that allows prospects to obtain answers to their questions in real-time. It is the only conversational leasing agent on the market, designed to book and broadcast livestream tours. Built with an artificial intelligence backbone, Digi.Lease becomes smarter the longer it runs, gathering valuable data from human use.

Kirby concluded, "The world has changed many times in its long, complex history, and it is changing yet again. As in-person tours are at a standstill, occupancy levels are being significantly impacted. Since multifamily owners and operators have always focused on personal touch points, they are now faced with the ultimate obstacle: navigating the market through six-feet of separation. The time for a solution is now, and we are excited to deliver our latest innovation to the market."

365 Connect has a dedicated team to remotely provide consultations, demonstrations, and support for all its solutions. Learn more at Digi.Lease

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com.

