365 Connect Receives Gold dotCOMM Award for Its Multifamily Housing Industry-First ADA-Certified Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a Gold dotCOMM Award for its industry-first, ADA-certified marketing, leasing, and resident services platform. This prestigious, international award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication in meeting the rapidly changing needs of the multifamily housing industry.

The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition, honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition is unique in that it reflects upon the role of creatives in the dynamic web, who are transforming how we market and communicate products and services. The winning entries are selected by an international panel of judges. This year's competition boasted thousands of entries from countries across the globe with entrants ranging from corporate marketing and communication departments to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.

365 Connect was recognized for its extreme efforts in certifying its entire platform as digitally compliant with the federally recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at Level AA. The certification covers the entire 365 Connect Platform, including property websites, lead forms, tour requests, rental applications, portals, and payments. 365 Connect received third-party certification from Online ADA, a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and provider of independent Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance audits.

"Our mission is to recognize the highest standard of excellence in web creativity and digital communication," explained Ed Dalheim, Executive Director of the dotCOMM Awards. "365 Connect has certainly raised the bar to a new level. Their commitment to digital inclusion is making a difference in people's lives, proving to the world that they are one of the best in their field. We are honored to present them with one of the most highly-recognized awards in the creative industry."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level, and we are truly honored to receive this highly-acclaimed award," stated Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "As physical buildings become more digitally dependent on their websites to interact with potential and current customers, these services must be accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities. This award emphasizes our team's unwavering commitment to deliver compliant solutions to the widest possible audience."

ABOUT THE DOTCOMM AWARDS: The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition, honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest, oldest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industries. Since its inception in 1994, AMCP has judged over 200,000 entries from around the world. For more information, visit www.DotCommAwards.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease, and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions, and serve residents after the lease is signed. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

