365 Connect to Exhibit Latest Technology Innovations at TAA Education Conference in Houston, Texas

NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company will participate in the Texas Apartment Association Education Conference & Lone Star Expo. The conference takes place from April 10–12, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

Providing technology solutions for multifamily housing communities across the nation, 365 Connect will demonstrate its Resident Lifecycle Platform during the event. The platform allows property managers to leverage modern apartment marketing methods, accelerate conversions and deliver a continuity of digital services that are designed to appeal to the next generation of renters currently dominating the market.

365 Connect founder and CEO Kerry W. Kirby stated, "The Texas Apartment Association Education Conference & Lone Star Expo continues to be the largest and most significant event of the year in the Texas market. This event has remained important for us to attend, as we continue to engage, learn and evolve our platform by connecting with our industry peers. 365 Connect is excited to participate in this premier event, which we highly anticipate throughout the whole year."

The Texas Apartment Association Education Conference & Lone Star Expo offers an unparalleled educational and networking environment with exclusive peer-to-peer roundtables and workshops, along with cutting-edge content and notable speakers. With over 70 industry-specific educational seminars and over 4,000 attendees, this annual event is the largest industry-related trade show in Texas. This year's event will focus on equipping attendees with the tools they need to respond to the rapid changes and growth occurring within the multifamily housing industry.

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates and displays data in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"This event amplifies our message that considerable achievements come from commitment, creativity and dedication. Each year at the conference, our team gathers with industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, incubate new ideas and collaborate on strategic action. We invite attendees to visit us in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 1201, meet our amazing team and learn why multifamily communities all over the country are leveraging the power of our platform," Kirby added.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions and serve residents after the lease is signed. The 365 Connect Platform allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

