365 Data Centers Partners with Megaport to Provide Easy and Secure Access to Public Clouds

NORWALK, Conn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Data Centers, a leading provider of hybrid IT data center services for carrier, content and enterprise customers, announces that it is now offering direct connectivity to leading public clouds via Megaport, a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider. 365's new service, branded as 365 Global Connect, is a Megaport Connected Service. 365 Global Connect utilizes Megaport to enable 365 customers with easy, on-demand and scalable access to leading public clouds.

By utilizing Megaport's SDN-based interconnection fabric, 365 customers can now combine 365 private cloud service offerings with a direct onramp service to leading public clouds to meet their specific virtual service requirements. As a Megaport Connected Service, 365 Global Connect offers 365 customers on-demand access to global public cloud service providers including Alibaba Cloud, AWS Google Cloud, IBM Cloud Azure, Nutanix Oracle, Salesforce and SAP.

"365 Data Centers chose to partner with Megaport because it is the most competitive elastic cloud provider in the industry with unparalleled service and reach," said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers. "As a data center, network services, cloud and other managed services operator, 365 is an industry leader in optimizing redundancy and cost-efficiency for customers of our hybrid IT service offerings. 365 Global Connect further enhances 365 Data Centers' value proposition for our existing and prospective customers."

"As IT stakeholders embrace public cloud as part of hyper-converged and hybrid cloud strategies, they are grappling with the connectivity requirements that will scale, and securely support interoperation of cloud-based services," commented Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer for Megaport. "By integrating with leading cloud providers and connecting to over 120 cloud onramps globally, Megaport's software defined network enables rapid, on-demand connections to a vast ecosystem of service providers. We are pleased to partner with 365 Data Centers and to provide this critical access to 365's customers as we extend our collective reach and get customers directly connected to the public cloud."

For more information about 365 Data Centers and its hybrid IT data center services, visit https://www.365datacenters.com/.

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in ten edge markets. With data centers in Boca Raton, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City and Tampa that serve as regional hubs for carriers, the Company operates a total of 169,000 square feet of data center space, 13 MW of power, and a redundant, low latency, nationwide fiber network, including direct connectivity to the NAP of the Americas. Our robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, backup, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading SLA protections and adhering to industry compliance standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, VISA, SSAE 16, SOC 2 and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut. Visit https://www.365datacenters.com/ for more information.

About Megaport:

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,350 customers in more than 465 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.

SOURCE 365 Data Centers

Related Links

http://www.365datacenters.com

