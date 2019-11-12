365 Data Centers Partners with RecoveryPlanner to Provide Access to Award-Winning Business Continuity Management Tools

TRUMBULL, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryPlanner, an award-winning provider of BCM solutions, has partnered with 365 Data Centers, a leading provider of hybrid IT data center services, in order to offer RecoveryPlanner's RPX Business Continuity software to its customers as a complement to 365's business continuity suites, back-up and recovery solutions, and it's comprehensive portfolio of colocation, cloud, network and managed service offerings.

"365 Data Centers is excited about this partnership which allows us to deliver software tools from an internationally recognized provider of Business Continuity Management, DR and Crisis Management tools," said Tony Franchi, SVP of Sales and Marketing for 365.

"Our RPX platform and RPX Continuity App support full organizational resilience by providing an integrated set of tools for customers to manage BCM programs through all phases of the business continuity management life cycle," stated Monica Goldstein, CEO, RecoveryPlanner. "We are thrilled to be partnering with 365 Data Centers – it's enterprise focused approach to cost conscious connectivity, data center, business continuity, compliance and cloud solutions and their growing network of U.S.-based facilities is highly aligned with the technology requirements and expectations of our customers."

Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers added, "as our customers face ever-evolving regulations, compliance requirements and contractual obligations, their Business Continuity programs are being examined with additional scrutiny in order to confirm that these programs are fully up to the challenges of today's business environment. In the context of these challenges, we are pleased to be partnered with RecoveryPlanner. Whether dealing with HIPAA, FFIEC, SEC Guidelines, FINRA 4370, Sarbanes-Oxley or any number of other standards, RP's best-of-breed solution provides another invaluable tool to support our customers."

About RecoveryPlanner:

RecoveryPlanner enjoys a well-earned reputation as a leading authority on Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Crisis and Risk Management. RP was recently selected as DRII's (Disaster Recovery Institute International) 2019 Product and Service Provider of the Year and is named a Leader in all 5 of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions. Its RPX platform is used worldwide by financial institutions, universities, government, and organizations of all industries and sizes.

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in eleven strategic, primarily edge, markets. The Company operates facilities aggregating 200,000 SF and 15 MW of power, along with a robust interconnected, resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network. 365's carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, backup, cloud and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs and drive innovation. Mission-critical application infrastructure is supported through industry leading SLA protections and by adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402.

