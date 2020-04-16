365 Days To All-Electric: Karma Automotive Announces High-Range Revero Sedan To Launch In Spring 2021

The Revero GT E will join the GT S , GT and original Revero as the fourth model in Karma's Revero family, initially offering two versions – both 200-mile and 300-mile range configurations. Later in the year, a 400-mile (estimated) hyper-range version will be available. Together, the GT E lineup will offer ultimate customer choice of ranges. Likewise, the new model will feature the company's celebrated design language, while offering optimal levels of performance, technology and signature luxury features.

"The Revero GTE is a testament to Karma's future and a continuation of the success of our definitive luxury electric Revero GT," says Vlad Kalika, Vice President of Powertrain at Karma Automotive. "The GTE adds diversity to our growing product range, and ushers in a new era of pure all-electric technology – something we are proud to offer both our customers and the mobility industry."

Built on the Karma E-Flex Platform, the GTE will also feature technology from the company's recently announced platform development initiative, designed to offer new electric mobility solutions to partners through highly versatile extended range battery applications to all-electric chassis systems.

"Our Revero GTE is a reflection of Karma's in-house engineering and technology capabilities," added Carlos Gonzalez, Vehicle Platforms Manager at Karma Automotive. "By creating GTE on a Karma E-Flex Platform, we can showcase another mobility option for customers who have shown interest in this sustainable solution, in addition to potential partner companies interested in the platform technology for their own use."

The new 2021 Revero GTE is targeted to deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 3.9 seconds and feature electronic torque vectoring. The vehicle will be offered in two models; a standard range option of approximately 200 miles total range with a 75kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery, and an extended range with 300 miles total range and a 100kWh NMC battery. Using DC 150kW Fast Charging, GTE will reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes. Through AC charging at 11kW, the GTE will achieve a full charge overnight. Additional details on the hyper-range version will be available at a later date.

Like its predecessors, the Revero GTE will be assembled largely by hand at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), the company's manufacturing facility in Moreno Valley, Calif. Intended for further availability later in the Fall of 2021 in China and Europe, the Revero GTE was developed, styled and engineered at the company's Irvine, CA headquarters. Karma Automotive will open a preorder process on karmaautomotive.com in coming months, with market-availability scheduled for Spring 2021.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance version, the Revero GTS, later in 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

