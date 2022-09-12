Leading brands like Walmart, Wells Fargo and Allstate engage to deliver Phase II of The Big Homecoming Festival

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's newest premier music and culture festival, The Big Homecoming (TBH), will kick off Phase II of its programming with The 365 Impact Tour. The event is the continuation of The Big Homecoming, which launched in Atlanta during Juneteenth weekend with the mission of authentically celebrating the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

365 Impact Kicks off Nationwide Tour at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The 365 Impact Tour will introduce dynamic activations at multiple HBCUs throughout the year. Day one partners, including Walmart ( NYSE:WMT ) , Wells Fargo ( NYSE: WFC), and Allstate ( NYSE: ALL) pledged a sustaining commitment to the initiative with a goal of preserving the legacy of Black excellence through HBCU education and community.

365 Impact's first stop takes place September 13, 2022 at North Carolina A&T University. The activation will be hosted by actor and singer Reed Shannon and feature the Walmart "Makers Studio" with special guest appearances by Grammy Award-winning artist Jermaine Dupri. 365 Impact has also engaged Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Virginia State University, Jarvis Christian University, Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, and North Carolina Central University as official collegiate partners.

"The Big Homecoming was created to be more than an annual festival. It's truly a comprehensive experience that embraces the Culture and offers hands-on opportunities for students to thrive," said Diallo Washington, creative director, The Big Homecoming Festival and 365 Impact Tour. "The 365 Impact Tour will have a sustaining presence that educates, inspires and engages HBCU students, faculty and staff throughout the entire year."

Ongoing 365 Impact programming will focus on:

EDUCATION: Providing resources, scholarships, internships and job recruitment opportunities for high school and HBCU students.

LEADERSHIP: Curating conversations with global leaders and entrepreneurs to impact students' approach to smart decisions in life, work and play.

FINANCIAL LITERACY: Increasing students' financial wellness through a better understanding of budgeting, saving, investing and how to build generational wealth.

HEALTH: Improving wellness through healthy lifestyle choices and a positive mindset.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Providing students access to notable business owners to glean advice and tips from those who have launched successful brands.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were founded in the face of discrimination and have a proud history and legacy of achievement. There are more than 100 HBCUs that serve diverse students and communities in urban, rural, and suburban settings. Each has a focus on creating pathways to opportunity for Black students and fostering academic achievement.

About The Big Homecoming + 365 Impact Tour

Co-created by Grammy Award-winning record entertainment executive Amir Windom and music executive Maurice Slade, The Big Homecoming will offer a truly authentic HBCU experience. Windom and Slade were college roommates at Florida A&M University and have built resumes as curators of lifestyle, entertainment and culture over the past two decades. The festival was conceived during the pandemic — in the absence of the HBCU homecoming experience — to tap into the nostalgia of connection that only HBCU homecomings offer. Through the company's 365 Impact campaigns, entertainment, philanthropy and the culture will merge in a meaningful way. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheBigHomecoming.com.

