365 Retail Markets Inks On-Screen Advertising Partnership With Advana

TROY, Mich., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets said Advana, an advertising technology company, will be adding 365's 20,000 plus micromarket screens including kiosks, digital signage, mobile and AirVend screens to its portfolio of advertising-enabled digital monitors.



Advana will bring curated promotions and brand content to consumers at relevant times throughout their day and reach multiple workplace channels through its partnership with 365 Retail Markets.



"By creating brand connections, Advana is the next big innovation in driving sales growth for the micromarket industry," said Advana chief executive Derek Myers. "The partnership with 365 will give brands and advertisers unprecedented access to engage captive and qualified audiences at the point of purchase."



This partnership will also bring offers and advertising to 365Pay, 365 Retail Markets' mobile application, that allows end consumers to access their Global Market accounts, scan and pay for their goods.



"For years, the marketplace has looked for ways to connect the operator with the point-of-sale and the consumer, as well as, leverage the opportunity to grow sales," said 365 Retail Markets chief executive Joe Hessling. "We are pleased to partner with Advana to make this a reality and be a huge win for our operators and consumers." Advana has plans to roll out its advertising portfolio to 365 Retail Markets' screens in the coming months.



Advana takes advertising distribution a step further, by allowing brands to reach consumers on any screen anywhere. Using Advana's suite of products, advertisers receive comprehensive insights into consumer trends, including the buying patterns of known customers, along with potential customers at the point of purchase.

Contact: Melissa Zeitunian, (888) 365-7382 ext. 234, melissa.zeitunian@365smartshop.com

SOURCE 365 Retail Markets, LLC

Related Links

https://365retailmarkets.com/

