$366.3 Million Growth in Global Menstrual Cups Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., and EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS | Technavio

Menstrual Cups Market: Key Findings

Menstrual cups market value to grow by USD 366.3 million at almost 5% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 5% CAGR during 2021-2025 48% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the reusable menstrual cups segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Menstrual cups market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Menstrual Cups Market: Growth Drivers

Benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Menstrual cups are reusable, cost-effective, and sustainable compared to other menstrual products such as sanitary pads and tampons. In addition, vendors in the market are significantly investing in social media advertisements to create awareness about the benefits of using menstrual cups. Some vendors are also selling wearable accessories that are imprinted with slogans related to menstrual periods to reduce the social stigma associated with menstruation. All these factors are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

"Increasing number of product launches and tax exemption on menstrual products will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Menstrual Cups Market: Major Vendors

Anigan Inc.

Anigan Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers menstrual cups made of medical grade silicone with SGS / Intertek / ISO Certification.

Diva International Inc.

Diva International Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers different models of menstrual cups including Model 0 (for ages 18 and under), Model 1 (for ages 19-30 with medium flow), and Model 2 (age 30+ and/or heavy flow).

EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS

EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers flexible cups made of high quality silicone.

