$37.6 Billion Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Glass Industry Insights, 2019-2026

According to the report, the global solar photovoltaic glass market was valued at $4.54 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $37.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2019 to 2026.



The factors responsible for solar PV glass market growth includes supportive regulations toward installation of solar plants have led to the increase in demand for solar PV glass. In addition, the demand for solar glasses is on rise from end-use industries like residential, commercial, and utility scale pertaining that solar energy is a renewable energy, which causes no pollution and ensures energy saving.



High costs involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market. However, the global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The surge in demand for renewable energy from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.



The global solar PV glass market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into anti-reflective coated glass, tempered glass, TCO glass, and others. The tempered glass segment holds a dominant position in the market and anti-reflective coated glass segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.



By end-use industry, the solar photovoltaic glass market trends are studied across residential, commercial and utility scale. The utility-scale segment holds a dominant position and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31.4%, during the forecast period.



Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region holds a dominant position in the market and LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31%, during the forecast period.



The key players involved in the global solar PV glass market are Suntech Power Holding Co, Sun Power Corporation, First Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, Canadian Solar, Schott Solar, Sharp Corporation, Solar World, Jinko Solar Holding Company, and Trina Solar. To stay competitive, these market players are adopting different strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger and acquisition. For instance, one of the largest solar panel manufacturers, Trina Solar announced to expand its solar manufacturing base in India.



Key Findings



In 2018, the Asia-Pacific market held a share of over 68% in the solar photovoltaic glass market size.

The anti-reflective coated glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% by 2026.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the solar photovoltaic glass market in 2018 and LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

3.4. Market Evolution/Industry Roadmap

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of Government Regulations on the Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

3.7. Patent Analysis

3.7.1. By Region (2012-2017)

3.8. Case Studies

3.9. Market Dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Increase in Demand for Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Glass Among Residential Applications

3.9.1.2. Supportive Government Regulations for Usage of Photovoltaic Technology

3.9.2. Restraint

3.9.2.1. High Cost

3.9.3. Opportunity

3.9.3.1. Growing Demand for Renewable Energy



Chapter 4: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, By Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Anti-Reflective Coated Glass

4.3. Tempered Glass

4.4. TCO Glass

4.5. Others



Chapter 5: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, By End-use Industry

5.1. Overview

5.2. Residential

5.3. Commercial

5.4. Utility-Scale



Chapter 6: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, By Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

7.3. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Onyx Solar Group LLC

8.2. Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd.

8.3. Borosil Glass Works Limited

8.4. Trina Solar

8.5. JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

8.6. Sharp Corporation

8.7. Brite Solar

8.8. Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

8.9. GruppoSTG

8.10. Polysolar

8.11. Other Players



