$37.9 Bn Coating Resins Market by Resin Type Technology, Application - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Coating Resins Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Epoxy), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder, High Solids), Application (Architectural, General Industrial, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coating resins market size is projected to grow from USD 29.5 billion in 2018 to USD 37.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%

The coating resins market is expected to witness growth owing to the growth of end-use industries, such as building & construction, packaging, general industrial automotive, marine, aerospace, and furniture; which is a key factor driving the growth of the coating resins market. However, insufficient supply of specialized raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the coating resins market. The volatility in raw material prices might adversely affect the overall cost of production for the coating resin manufacturers.



The polyurethane segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall coating resins market during the forecast period.



The polyurethane segment accounted for the largest share in coating resins market. Moreover, it is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of its usage in varied applications. Powdered polyurethanes are mostly used in appliance coatings; for instance, refrigerators, dryer drums, range cabinets, and so on. The high-performance characteristics of polyurethanes include its ability to cure at lower baking temperatures, and the improved total coating solids content. These factors combined offset the high cost of polyurethanes.



The coating resins market in powder coatings is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The powder coatings technology segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the global coating resin market. Powder coatings are used in various end-use industries, such as automotive, appliance finishing, outdoor furniture manufacturing, and building & construction. The major factors driving this growth are the growth of powder coatings due to increasing stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings.



APAC coating resins market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC is projected expected to be the fastest-growing market for coating resins. This growth is mainly attributed to factors, such as huge and increasing addressable population base, rapid and growing construction activity, and increase in the number of automobiles, and wooden furniture. Compared to the mature markets, the market in APAC is projected to grow at a high rate from 2018 to 2023.

As a part of the qualitative analysis, the research study provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players, such as Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), and Allnex Netherlands B.V. (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Coating Resins Market

4.2 Coating Resins Market Growth, By Resin Type

4.3 APAC: Coating Resins Market Share in APAC, By Application, and Country

4.4 Coating Resins Market: Major Countries

4.5 Coating Resins Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Coating Resins Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Green, Environmentally-Friendly & Healthier Coating Systems

5.2.1.3 Durable Coatings With Better Performance and Aesthetics

5.2.1.4 Lower Costs in Terms of Price, and Efficiency in Use

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Fluctuation in Demand Due to Competition From Other Industries Using Resins

5.2.2.2 Reduced Export Demand From Western Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities in Non regulated Regions

5.2.3.2 Development of Bio-Based Coatings

5.2.3.3 Investments in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Price-Cutting Measures

5.2.4.2 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Macro Indicator Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry

6.4 Trends and Forecast of the Global Construction Industry



7 Coating Resins Market, By Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic Resin

7.2.1 Acrylic Resins are the Largest Category of Binder Resins Used for Coating Applications

7.3 Alkyd Resin

7.3.1 Higher Resistance Property of Alkyd Resin to Drive the Market

7.4 Vinyl Resin

7.4.1 Increasing Development of Vinyl Resin to Boost the Market During the Forecast Period

7.5 Polyurethane Resin

7.5.1 Polyurethane to Be the Largest Resin Type of Coating Resins Market

7.6 Epoxy Resin

7.6.1 Diverse Applications of Epoxy Resins to Drive the Coating Resins Market

7.7 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

7.7.1 Relative Ease of Manufacture and Cost Effectiveness of Unsaturated Polyester Resins to Drive the Market

7.8 Saturated Polyester Resin

7.8.1 Growing Use of Saturated Polyester Resin to Drive the Market

7.9 Amino Resin

7.9.1 Paper and Textile Industries to Boost the Market

7.1 Other Coating Resins



8 Coating Resins Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Waterborne Coatings

8.2.1 Types of Waterborne Coatings

8.2.2 Resin Types Used for Waterborne Coatings

8.2.3 Applications

8.2.4 Advantages and Disadvantages

8.3 Coating Resins for Solventborne Coatings

8.3.1 Advantages & Disadvantages

8.4 Powder Coatings

8.5 High Solids Coatings

8.5.1 Types of High Solids Coating Systems

8.5.2 Applications

8.5.2.1 Product Finishing

8.5.2.2 Automotive Applications

8.5.3 Advantages and Disadvantages

8.6 Radiation Curable Coatings

8.6.1 Resin Systems

8.6.2 Applications

8.6.3 Advantages

8.6.4 Limitations

8.7 Other Technologies



9 Coating Resins Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Architectural Coatings

9.2.1 Residential and Commercial Applications to Drive the Market

9.3 Marine & Protective Coatings

9.3.1 Increasing Use of Epoxy Resin to in Marine & Protective Coatings

9.4 General Industrial Coatings

9.4.1 Increasing Per Capita Income to Boost the Market

9.5 Automotive Coatings

9.5.1 Passenger Cars in Developing Countries Will Lead the Market

9.6 Wood Coatings

9.6.1 New Home Building Activities to Drive the Market

9.7 Packaging Coatings

9.7.1 Food & Beverage Industry to Drive Packaging Coatings

9.8 Other Coatings

9.8.1 Aerospace

9.8.2 Graphic Arts



10 Coating Resins Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Market Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 New Product Launches

11.3.3 Investments & Expansions

11.3.4 Joint Ventures & Agreements



12 Company Profiles



Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Allnex Netherlands B.V.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

CBC Co., Ltd.

Covestro

DIC Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

Nippon Gohsei

Perstorp Holding AB

Polynt-Reichhold

Qualipoly Chemical Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

The Sherwin\Williams Company

Wacker Chemie

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

