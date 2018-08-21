37 attorneys at McDonald Hopkins selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers® 2019

CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-seven attorneys at McDonald Hopkins have been selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers 2019. In addition, Cleveland member Dale Vlasek was selected among 2019's "Lawyers of the Year." Vlasek is chair of the firm's Employee Benefits Practice Group and has been a feature on the Best Lawyers list every year since 2006. The 24th edition of Best Lawyers is based on more than 5.5 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.

Lawyer of the Year

Dale R. Vlasek

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Cleveland)

Florida

Peter M. Bernhardt – Member, Litigation Department

  • Commercial Finance Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Banking and Finance
  • Litigation - Construction
  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Alan Burger – Member, Business Law Department

  • Commercial Litigation

John T. Metzger – Managing member, West Palm Beach Office

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Raquel A. Rodriguez – Managing Member, Miami Office

  • Commercial Litigation

Illinois

David A. Agay – Managing Member, Chicago Office

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Steve M. Harris – Member, Healthcare Practice Group

  • Health Care Law

Jeffrey Van Winkle – Member, Business Law Department

  • Corporate Law

Michigan

John E. Benko – Member, Litigation Department

  • Commercial Litigation

James J. Boutrous II – Managing Member, Detroit Office

  • Litigation - Labor and Employment

Stephen M. Gross – Member; Chair, Automotive Practice Group

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Patrick A. Karbowski – Member, Real Estate Practice Group

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Michael G. Latiff – Member; Co-Chair, Business Litigation Practice Group

  • Commercial Litigation

Antoinette M. Pilzner – Member; Employee Benefits Practice Group

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Miriam L. Rosen – Member; Chair, Labor and Employment Practice Group

  • Employment Law - Individuals
  • Employment Law - Management

Ohio

Chad Arfons – Member, Real Estate Practice Group

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Real Estate Law

Richard H. Blake; Member; Chair, Government Compliance, Investigations and White Collar Defense Practice Group

  • Criminal Defense: White Collar

Jeffrey P. Consolo – Member, Chair, Tax and Benefits Department

  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates
  • Trusts and Estates

David B. Cupar – Member, Chair, Intellectual Property Department

  • Patent Law

M. Collette Gibbons – Of Counsel, Business Restructuring Department

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Richard S. Cooper – Member; Co-Chair, Healthcare Practice Group; Co-Chair, Healthcare Restructuring Practice Group

  • Health Care Law

Carl J. Grassi – Firm Chairman

  • Corporate Law

David H. Gunning II – Member, Co-Chair, Real Estate Practice Group

  • Real Estate Law

Jeffrey R. Huntsberger – Member, Real Estate Practice Group

  • Real Estate Law

Brian J. Jereb – Member, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

  • Trusts and Estates

David M, Kall – Managing Member, Cleveland Office

  • Corporate Law
  • Tax Law

Bernard L. Karr – Senior of Counsel, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

  • Trusts and Estates

Sean D. Malloy – Member; Chair, Business Restructuring Services Department

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael J. Meaney – Member, Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group

  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

William J. O'Neill – Member; General Counsel

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
  • Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Michael G. Riley – Member, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

  • Trusts and Estates

Shawn M. Riley – Firm President

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Roger L. Shumaker – Member, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

  • Trusts and Estates

James E. Stief – Member; Chair, Business Law Department

  • Banking and Finance Law

Dale R. Vlasek – Member, Chair, Employee Benefits Practice Group

  • Benefits (ERISA) Law

Peter D. Welin – Managing Member, Columbus Office; Co-Chair Construction Law and Real Estate Litigation Practice Group

  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Construction

John M. Wirtshafter – Member, Employee Benefits Practice Group

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Charles B. Zellmer – Senior of Counsel, Business Law Department

  • Corporate Law

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

