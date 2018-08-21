37 attorneys at McDonald Hopkins selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers® 2019

CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-seven attorneys at McDonald Hopkins have been selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers 2019. In addition, Cleveland member Dale Vlasek was selected among 2019's "Lawyers of the Year." Vlasek is chair of the firm's Employee Benefits Practice Group and has been a feature on the Best Lawyers list every year since 2006. The 24th edition of Best Lawyers is based on more than 5.5 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.

Lawyer of the Year

Dale R. Vlasek



Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Cleveland)

Florida

Peter M. Bernhardt – Member, Litigation Department

Commercial Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation - Banking and Finance

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Alan Burger – Member, Business Law Department

Commercial Litigation

John T. Metzger – Managing member, West Palm Beach Office

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Raquel A. Rodriguez – Managing Member, Miami Office

Commercial Litigation

Illinois

David A. Agay – Managing Member, Chicago Office

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Steve M. Harris – Member, Healthcare Practice Group

Health Care Law

Jeffrey Van Winkle – Member, Business Law Department

Corporate Law

Michigan

John E. Benko – Member, Litigation Department

Commercial Litigation

James J. Boutrous II – Managing Member, Detroit Office

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Stephen M. Gross – Member; Chair, Automotive Practice Group

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Patrick A. Karbowski – Member, Real Estate Practice Group

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Michael G. Latiff – Member; Co-Chair, Business Litigation Practice Group

Commercial Litigation

Antoinette M. Pilzner – Member; Employee Benefits Practice Group

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Miriam L. Rosen – Member; Chair, Labor and Employment Practice Group

Employment Law - Individuals

Employment Law - Management

Ohio

Chad Arfons – Member, Real Estate Practice Group

Banking and Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Richard H. Blake; Member; Chair, Government Compliance, Investigations and White Collar Defense Practice Group

Criminal Defense: White Collar

Jeffrey P. Consolo – Member, Chair, Tax and Benefits Department

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates

David B. Cupar – Member, Chair, Intellectual Property Department

Patent Law

M. Collette Gibbons – Of Counsel, Business Restructuring Department

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Richard S. Cooper – Member; Co-Chair, Healthcare Practice Group; Co-Chair, Healthcare Restructuring Practice Group

Health Care Law

Carl J. Grassi – Firm Chairman

Corporate Law

David H. Gunning II – Member, Co-Chair, Real Estate Practice Group

Real Estate Law

Jeffrey R. Huntsberger – Member, Real Estate Practice Group

Real Estate Law

Brian J. Jereb – Member, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

Trusts and Estates

David M, Kall – Managing Member, Cleveland Office

Corporate Law

Tax Law

Bernard L. Karr – Senior of Counsel, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

Trusts and Estates

Sean D. Malloy – Member; Chair, Business Restructuring Services Department

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael J. Meaney – Member, Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

William J. O'Neill – Member; General Counsel

Commercial Litigation

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Michael G. Riley – Member, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

Trusts and Estates

Shawn M. Riley – Firm President

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Roger L. Shumaker – Member, Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group

Trusts and Estates

James E. Stief – Member; Chair, Business Law Department

Banking and Finance Law

Dale R. Vlasek – Member, Chair, Employee Benefits Practice Group

Benefits (ERISA) Law

Peter D. Welin – Managing Member, Columbus Office; Co-Chair Construction Law and Real Estate Litigation Practice Group

Construction Law

Litigation - Construction

John M. Wirtshafter – Member, Employee Benefits Practice Group

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Charles B. Zellmer – Senior of Counsel, Business Law Department

Corporate Law

About McDonald Hopkins



Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:



David Carducci



McDonald Hopkins LLC



600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100



Cleveland, Ohio 44114



Phone: 216.348.5814



Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com





SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

