37 Baby Sea Turtles Released into the Ocean in Florida

CMA released the hatchlings in a healthy floating sargassum seaweed line 6 miles off the coast. After hatching and emerging from their nests at night, sea turtle hatchlings crawl to the water and fight to swim to the weed line. Sargassum seaweed provides camouflage and an abundance of food for them to grow safely. However, it is estimated only 1 in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings make it to adulthood due to predators and other threats.

"The loggerhead sea turtle is an endangered species, and they have the odds stacked against them for survival," says David Yates, CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "That is why our nesting conservation and rescue/rehab work with these sea turtles is essential to the species' existence."

Many sea turtle hatchlings become entangled in garbage on the beach, fall in holes dug by beachgoers, become disoriented from coastal property lighting, and more. Beachgoers can help protect sea turtles by picking up trash and other objects left on the beach, filling holes in the sand and knocking down sand castles, and avoiding the use of any lights after dark when near the beach. To learn more about Clearwater Marine Aquarium's sea turtle conservation program, click here.

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, nurse sharks and more. Winter the dolphin's story of survival, after an injury that caused her to lose her tail, has impacted millions of people around the world. A major motion picture, Dolphin Tale, highlighted her life story in 2011. The sequel, Dolphin Tale 2, was released in September 2014 and features the incredible story of Hope, a young resident dolphin of CMA. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world.

WE BELIEVE in preserving our environment while inspiring the human spirit through leadership in the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine life, environmental education, research and conservation.

