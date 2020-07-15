37 Interactive Entertainment adopted the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles and committed to promote gender equality

WEPs are a set of principles offering guidance to enterprises on how to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace, industry and community. These principles were jointly initiated by UN Women and UN Global Compact in 2010. They proposed the establishment of high-level corporate leadership mechanisms to promote gender equality, respect and support the principles of human rights and non-discrimination, treat all male and female employees equally, ensure the health, safety and well-being of all male and female employees, strengthen the education and training of female employees, and promote their professional development. These principles guide companies to formulate social responsibility strategies internally and externally to promote gender equality. So far, over 3,000 CEOs from around the world have signed the CEO Statement of Support and made commitments to the Women's Empowerment Principles, including Unilever, P&G, Dior, LVMH, L'Oréal and other internationally renowned brands.

Promoting gender equality is not simply a slogan for 37 Interactive Entertainment. As a responsible listed company, 37 Interactive Entertainment emphasizes the growth and development of female employees and attaches great importance to realizing the value of female talents. The company provides female employees with an equal and friendly work environment, and will continue to implement its commitment to the WEPs through practical actions.

In recent years, 37 Interactive Entertainment has taken a great many measures to protect the rights and interests of female employees, including promoting equal opportunity in employment, supporting women in leadership roles, and caring about the work-life balance of female employees.

Protect the Rights and Interests of Female Employees and Improve Employee Welfare

"We hold training sessions and communication meetings regularly to guarantee career development for female employees. Also, we have established special holidays for 'Women's Day' and 'Children's Day' so that our female employees can spend more time with their families. In our office building, we have private maternity rooms equipped with nursing areas to meet the needs of new mothers." These statements were made a senior executive at 37 Interactive Entertainment. "Our company always upholds the principle of fairness and transparency. Based on job requirements and corporate planning, every employee is able to enjoy equal opportunities in employment and promotion, regardless of gender, age, and race."

As of the end of 2019, 37 Interactive Entertainment had a total of 2,818 employees, including 943 female employees, accounting for 33.46% of the workforce. Among these employees, 27.16% of supervisors or above are female. Among these female employees, T1 department directors account for 31.25%, and business directors and manager-level female employees account for 27.62%.

37 Interactive Entertainment believes talents are precious assets and employees are valuable resources. The company will always adhere to the concept of "hiring smart people and giving them space to stand out from the crowd", actively protect the rights and interests of employees, create competitive employee compensation and benefit systems, practice fair employment, and innovate talent incentive mechanisms to drive the high-quality development of the company.

Appreciate the Value of Talents, Pay Close Attention to Female Employees' Professional Development

37 Interactive Entertainment will continue to follow the guidance of WEPs and fully protect the rights and interests of female employees, create an atmosphere of respect for women, and promote gender equality in the workplace to better realize the potential of female professionals.

37 Interactive Entertainment will also make full use of its influence to actively encourage partners and stakeholders to fulfill their corporate responsibilities and promote the adoption of the Women's Empowerment Principles. The company is committed to advancing gender equality and inclusive workplace policies.

SOURCE 37 Interactive Entertainment