37-Year-Old Cold Case Broken With the CVSA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois, Coles Co. Sheriff's Dept - CVSA Analyst D/Lt. Stephen broke a 37-year-old Cold Case Homicide that was solved utilizing the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA - sold by NITV Federal Services, West Palm Beach, FL). A young woman was brutally murdered in 1980 and although several suspects were developed, there was never enough evidence to make an arrest. Following D/Lt. Stephen's department's acquisition of the CVSA 37 years later, D/Lt. Stephen called one of the suspects, who was now 70, and requested his help in going through a box of evidence to see if they could come up with any new leads. The suspect agreed and while they reviewed the evidence, D/Lt. Stephen asked the individual if he would take the CVSA exam to screen him out of any further suspicion. He agreed. After the exam D/Lt. Stephen let him see the CVSA charts, which clearly indicated deception, and he confessed to murdering the young woman 37 years ago. Without the CVSA, the murder would have never been brought to justice and the family would never have had closure.

Alabama, Vestavia Hills P.D. – CVSA Analyst/D/Lt. Rick Miller reports that the local sheriff's department requested that he conduct a CVSA exam on a subject that they believed may have murdered his sister-in-law fourteen years ago. Over the years, the subject had taken 4 polygraphs from 3 different examiners, all of which had been inconclusive. The subject agreed to the CVSA exam and failed each of the 3 tests. After being shown the charts and informed of the results, the subject confessed to the murder. Following his confession, the subject took the detectives to the site where he buried his sister-in-law's body, providing the only direct evidence of his crime.

The CVSA III is FAST, RELIABLE, COST-EFFECTIVE and EASY-TO-USE. Unlike the polygraph, drugs and medical issues are not known to affect the results of the CVSA III. There are no known countermeasures to cause ' inconclusive' results. The cost of the CVSA III with 2 investigators trained is 1/6 the cost of the polygraph with 2 students trained.

