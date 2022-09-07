$376 Million Worldwide Stealth Coating Industry to 2027 - Featuring CFI Custom Military Solutions, Intermat Group and Micromag Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stealth Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stealth coating market size reached US$ 275.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 376.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.34% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Stealth coating is used to make vehicles and missiles less visible to radar, infrared (IR), and other detection methods in the defense sector. It has a variety of nano-ultrafine particles with a strong ability to absorb electromagnetic waves of different bands, which can minimize the intensity of reflected signals.

It can be applied on tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS) over the external surface to regions of high radar reflection, including edges. Nowadays, researchers around the world are focusing on developing smart stealth coating, which can change the appearance of an aircraft according to its background.



Due to rising geopolitical tensions, security agencies across the globe are focusing on strengthening their defense and military sectors. As a result, they are increasing their expenditure on innovative and advanced technologies, such as stealth coating, for fighter aircraft, bombers, missiles, tanks, and helicopters. Stealth coating is also employed in the automotive sector for providing protection to vehicles against scratches, road debris, and malicious damages.

Apart from this, the stealth coating of nanoparticles (NPs) in drug-delivery systems offers molecular weight, surface chain density, and conformations of polymer chains. Consequently, it is widely used on the surface of NPs to improve the blood circulation system. As NPs are emerging as a powerful drug-delivery tool for cancer therapies, which enhances the specificity of drug actions while reducing the systemic side effects, the demand for stealth coating is anticipated to rise in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being CFI Custom Military Solutions, Intermat Group SA, Micromag, MWT Materials Inc., Stealth Coatings, Surrey NanoSystems and Veil Corporation.



