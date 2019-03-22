$38.7 Bn Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Prophylaxis, Fluorides, Sealants, Splints), End-User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024 from USD 27.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market can largely be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries.

The dental restoration segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market, by product, in 2018

The dental restoration segment is expected to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental restorative procedures in Asian and South American countries, increasing consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies, and the growing demand for dental prosthetic procedures as a result of the rising geriatric population.

Orthodontics segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the dental consumables market, by product, during the forecast period



The orthodontics segment, which is further segmented into fixed braces, clear aligners/removable braces, and accessories, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to product innovations and the growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners/removable braces among end users.

Europe to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market during the forecast period (2019-2024)



Europe is expected to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism in some European countries, increasing number of dentists and clinical practices, and the increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Consumables: Market Overview

4.2 Dental Consumables Market: Developed vs Developing Countries/Region

4.3 Dental Consumables Market: Major Countries

4.4 Geographic Mix: Dental Consumables Market

4.5 Asia Pacific: Dental Prosthetics Market Share, By Type and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases

5.2.1.1.1 Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

5.2.1.1.2 Edentulism

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2.1.3 Growing Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

5.2.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement for Dental Treatments

5.2.2.2 High Risk and Complications Associated With Dental Bridges and Orthodontic Treatments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Low Penetration Rate of Dental Implants in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies

5.2.3.3 Shift Towards Newer Materials and Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Increasing Market Consolidation

6.1.2 High Focus on Product Development and Launches

6.1.3 Rising Industry-Academia Collaborations

6.1.4 Trend of Large and Group Practices Expected to Increase in Europe

6.2 Porter's Five Forces



7 Dental Consumables Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dental Restoration

7.2.1 Dental Restoration Products

7.2.1.1 Dental Implants

7.2.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

7.2.2 Dental Restoration Materials

7.2.2.1 Indirect Restorative Materials

7.2.2.2 Dental Biomaterials

7.2.2.3 Direct Restorative Materials

7.3 Orthodontics

7.3.1 Clear Aligners/Removable Braces

7.3.2 Fixed Braces

7.3.2.1 Brackets

7.3.2.2 Archwires

7.3.2.3 Anchorage Appliances

7.3.2.4 Ligatures

7.3.2.5 Accessories

7.4 Periodontics

7.4.1 Dental Anesthetics

7.4.1.1 Injectable Anesthetics

7.4.1.2 Topical Anesthetics

7.4.2 Dental Hemostats

7.4.2.1 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats

7.4.2.2 Gelatin-Based Hemostats

7.4.2.3 Collagen-Based Hemostats

7.4.3 Dental Sutures

7.4.3.1 Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures

7.4.3.2 Absorbable Dental Sutures

7.5 Infection Control

7.5.1 Sanitizing Gels

7.5.1.1 Sanitizing Gels are Mainly Used to Kill Bacteria and Viruses Instead of Only Removing Them

7.5.2 Personal Protective Wear

7.5.2.1 Personal Protective Wear & Equipment Includes Gloves, Aprons, Masks, and Barrier Shields

7.5.3 Disinfectants

7.5.3.1 Disinfectant Usage Helps Alleviate the Threat of Healthcare-Associated Infections

7.6 Endodontics

7.6.1 Shaping & Cleaning Consumables

7.6.1.1 Shaping & Cleaning Consumables are Used to Remove Infected Soft and Hard Tissues

7.6.2 Access Preparation Consumables

7.6.2.1 Well-Designed Access Preparation Consumables are Very Important for the Success of Endodontic Treatment

7.6.3 Obturation Consumables

7.6.3.1 Increasing Number of Root Canal Procedures is Driving the Market for Obturation Consumables

7.7 Whitening Products

7.7.1 In-Office Whitening Products

7.7.1.1 Gels

7.7.1.2 Resin Barriers

7.7.1.3 Other In-Office Whitening Products

7.7.2 Take-Home Whitening Products

7.7.2.1 Whitening Trays

7.7.2.2 Pens

7.7.2.3 Pocket Trays

7.7.2.4 Other Take-Home Whitening Products

7.8 Finishing & Polishing Products

7.8.1 Prophylaxis Products

7.8.1.1 Pastes

7.8.1.2 Disposable Agents

7.8.1.3 Cups

7.8.1.4 Brushes

7.8.2 Fluorides

7.8.2.1 Varnishes

7.8.2.2 Rinses

7.8.2.3 Topical Gels/Oral Solutions

7.8.2.4 Foam

7.8.2.5 Trays

7.9 Other Dental Consumables

7.9.1 Dental Splints

7.9.2 Dental Sealants

7.9.3 Dental Burs

7.9.4 Dental Impression Materials

7.9.5 Bonding Agents/Adhesives

7.9.6 Dental Disposables



8 Dental Consumables Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

8.1.2 Dental Laboratories

8.1.3 Other End Users



9 Dental Consumables Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.1.1 Favorable Government Policies are Driving the Demand for Dental Consumables in the Country

9.2.2 Italy

9.2.2.1 Low-Cost Treatments and Growing Penetration of Dental Products to Drive the Market for Dental Consumables in Italy

9.2.3 Spain

9.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Growing Medical Tourism are Driving the Demand for Dental Consumables in Spain

9.2.4 France

9.2.4.1 Rising Awareness of Dental Diseases is Propelling Market Growth in France

9.2.5 UK

9.2.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Dental Disorders is A Major Factor Driving the Demand for Dental Consumables in the Uk

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 US Dominates the North American Market for Dental Consumables

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Edentulism Contribute to Market Growth

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Favorable Reimbursement Scenario are Supporting Market Growth in Japan

9.4.2 South Korea

9.4.2.1 High Penetration of Dental Implants to Drive the Overall Market Growth in South Korea

9.4.3 China

9.4.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Diseases to Drive Market Growth in China

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 India to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Availability of Low-Cost Treatments and Growing Medical Tourism in Brazil and Mexico to Support Market Growth

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa is Majorly Driven By the Growing Awareness About Dental Hygiene



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

GC Corporation

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Keystone Dental Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Septodont Holding

Straumann Holding AG

Young InnovationsInc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

