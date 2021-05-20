38.81 million units growth expected in Automotive Camshaft Market|Featuring Freudenberg SE, Kalyani Group among others|Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, the automotive camshaft market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Camshaft Market Participants:

Freudenberg SE

Freudenberg SE offers an automotive camshaft for pure electric vehicles or autonomous driving.

Kalyani Group

Kalyani Group offers automotive camshaft under the brand, Mini Petter.

Linamar Corp.

Linamar Corp. offers an automotive camshaft for power vehicles, power motion, and power work.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-camshaft-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Camshaft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive camshaft market is segmented as below:

Material

Cast Iron



Billet Steel

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The automotive camshaft market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards. In addition, the continuous improvements in automotive engines are expected to trigger the automotive camshaft market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the automotive camshaft market,

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44079

