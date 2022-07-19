38% False Eyelashes Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Forecast to 2025 - by Distribution Channel and Geography

Jul 19, 2022, 05:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for eye makeup products is increasing because of factors such as dynamic fashion trends, the availability of new, effective, and safer products, and the growing awareness about eye makeup products. This demand is especially coming from millennials who are technology-driven and remain updated about the latest fashion trends and new product launches. The demand for beauty and personal care products including fake eyelashes is further boosted by factors such as rising urbanization, personal grooming concerns, and the growing fashion and health consciousness. To cater to this increasing demand, manufacturers are continuously launching new and innovative products. Hence. the rising awareness about eye makeup will be one of the significant factors that will drive False Eyelashes Market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 386.93 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The ethical sourcing of raw materials may hamper the growth of the false eyelashes market during the forecast period. There is growing pressure on cosmetic and ingredient manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices for the procurement of raw materials. With the need for efficiency in procurement and the rise in ethical consumerism, vendors are taking initiatives toward sustainable development. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)) have been opposing mink hair-based false eyelashes as minks are kept captive in small cramped wire cages in unhealthy conditions. Vendors are focusing on developing alternative methods for testing and sourcing ingredients. Cruelty-free options include polybutylene terephthalate synthetic fibers or repurposed human lashes.
- The market is segmented by Distribution channel (offline and online).
- The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- The growing penetration of organized retail stores has enabled eye makeup brands to expand their visibility and reach as these retailers stock different varieties of products from multiple brands.
For Market Insights on Post COVID-19 Impact on Each Segment. Request Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report
- The market is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- China is a key market for false eyelashes in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The growing working women population and the rising consciousness about appearance and eye makeup will facilitate the false eyelashes market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For Detailed Information on the Regional Opportunities to create Efficient Business Plans. Download Sample Report
- The Y-O-Y growth rate of the false eyelashes market was estimated to be 6.10% in 2021.
- The false eyelashes market report offers information on several market vendors, including American International Inc., Amorepacific Group Inc., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Esqido Ltd., Huda Beauty FZ-LLC, KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. among others.
- The introduction of customizable false eyelashes is identified as a key trend that will positively impact the growth of the market during the next five years.
- The false eyelashes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing heavily on building brands and brand equity to compete in the market.
Read Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the False Eyelashes Market on Higher Priority
- Eyelash Extension Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The eyelash extension market share is expected to increase by USD 496.83 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (mechanical eyelash and handmade eyelash) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Find More Research Insights Here
- Luxury Eyewear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The luxury eyewear market share is expected to increase by USD 3.30 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. The luxury eyewear market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd., CHARMANT Inc., Essilor International SAS, and More. Find More Research Insights Here
|
False Eyelashes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 386.93 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.10
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American International Inc., Amorepacific Group Inc., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Esqido Ltd., Huda Beauty FZ-LLC, KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American International Inc.
- Amorepacific Group Inc.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc.
- Esqido Ltd.
- Huda Beauty FZ-LLC
- KISS Products Inc.
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article