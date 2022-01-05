38% of Growth to Originate from North America for Vitamin K2 Market: By Source (natural and synthetic) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) | Forecast till 2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anderson Global Group LLC, Kappa Ingredients GmbH, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lesaffre and Cie, MENADIONA SL, Nakoda Chemicals Ltd., Purayati, Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd., and Vox Nutrition Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

One of the key factors driving growth in the vitamin K2 market is the increasing demand for vitamin supplements. The number of cases of vitamin deficiency has been steadily growing in recent years. The rising prevalence of vitamin deficiency illnesses is driving the demand for vitamin-containing nutraceuticals. For instance, vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) is a disorder in which newborns are unable to stop bleeding because their blood lacks enough Vitamin K to form a clot. Healthcare experts and CDC classify VKDB into three categories, namely: early, classical, and late. Early and classical VKDB is more common, affecting 1 in 60 to 1 in 250 newborns, but late VKDB is rare, affecting 1 in 14,000 to 1 in 25,000 children. Factors such as this will propel the market toward positive growth during the forecast period.

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Source

Natural



Synthetic

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Vitamin K2 Market report covers the following areas:

The strict government regulations on supplement endorsement and testing will be a major challenge for the vitamin K2 market during the forecast period. To satisfy the criteria set by governments, key companies in the vitamin K2 market must follow the laws and regulations established by them. Controlling permits, establishing regulations for new entrants, residual management concerns, and inspecting expiry dates for specific items, such as nutritional supplements, are under the purview of relevant authorities. The FDA is in charge of regulating the production and distribution of functional foods and nutraceuticals in the US. If certain rules regarding ingredients use, dosage and procedure are not followed, the product will either be abandoned or will not be introduced into the market, which, in turn, will restrict the market growth.

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Vitamin K2 Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Vitamin K2 Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin k2 market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vitamin k2 market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vitamin k2 market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin k2 market vendors

Vitamin K2 Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 92.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anderson Global Group LLC, Kappa Ingredients GmbH, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lesaffre and Cie, MENADIONA SL, Nakoda Chemicals Ltd., Purayati, Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd., and Vox Nutrition Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

Market segments

Comparison by Source

Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anderson Global Group LLC

Kappa Ingredients GmbH

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lesaffre and Cie

MENADIONA SL

Nakoda Chemicals Ltd.

Purayati

Seebio Biotech ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Vox Nutrition Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

