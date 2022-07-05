38% of the Growth in Pet Oral Care Products from North America | Dominant Players include AllAccem Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the pet oral care products market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 569.23 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report anticipates the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global pet oral care products market as a part of the global personal products market. One of the key factors driving the global pet oral care products market growth is the high prevalence of dental diseases. In addition, the increase in the number of pet owners and increased spending on pets is one of the key pet oral care products market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with pet oral care products is likely to limit the market growth during the forecast period.