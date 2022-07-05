38% of the Growth in Pet Oral Care Products from North America | Dominant Players include AllAccem Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jul 05, 2022, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market by Animal type (Dogs, Cats, and Horses) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the pet oral care products market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 569.23 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report anticipates the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global pet oral care products market as a part of the global personal products market. One of the key factors driving the global pet oral care products market growth is the high prevalence of dental diseases. In addition, the increase in the number of pet owners and increased spending on pets is one of the key pet oral care products market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with pet oral care products is likely to limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segment Highlights:
- Revenue-generating segment: The dogs animal type segment held the largest pet oral care market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Companion animals, such as dogs, make people happier and healthier. Thus, the high significant increase in pet ownership will contribute to the segment growth in the coming years.
- Regional Analysis: 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for pet oral care products in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The expanding companion animal adoption and rising per capita animal healthcare expenditure will facilitate the pet oral care products market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
- The pet oral care products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The pet oral care products market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
·
- AllAccem Inc.: The company offers SANOS which is a gingival dental sealant for dogs and cats that seals the subgingival gum line (gingival sulcus) against the formation of plaque.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers Oravet dental hygiene chews which provide clean teeth, act as barrier against plaque, calculus and bad breath.
- Ceva Sante Animale: The company offers oral health products for cats and dogs such as oral Health flakes, Rawhide chews and Chlorhexdine rinse.
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:The company offers Healthymouth which is water additive to maintain oral health of a dog.
- Beaphar Beheer BV
- Central Garden and Pet Co.
- Ark Naturals
- All4pets
- HealthyMouth LLC
- ImRex Inc.
- Manna Pro Products LLC
- Nestle SA
- Petosan AS
- Petsmile
- TropiClean Pet Products
- Vets Best
- Vetoquinol SA
- Virbac Group
|
Pet Oral Care Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 569.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Ark Naturals, Beaphar Beheer BV, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Central Garden and Pet Co., Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, HealthyMouth LLC, ImRex Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Nestle SA, Petosan AS, Petsmile, TropiClean Pet Products, Vets Best, Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Animal Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Animal Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Animal Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Animal Type
- 5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Horses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Horses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Horses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Horses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Horses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AllAccem Inc.
- Exhibit 93: AllAccem Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: AllAccem Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: AllAccem Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Exhibit 96: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.5 Ceva Sante Animale
- Exhibit 101: Ceva Sante Animale - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Ceva Sante Animale - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Ceva Sante Animale - Key offerings
- 10.6 HealthyMouth LLC
- Exhibit 104: HealthyMouth LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 105: HealthyMouth LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: HealthyMouth LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 ImRex Inc.
- Exhibit 107: ImRex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: ImRex Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: ImRex Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Manna Pro Products LLC
- Exhibit 110: Manna Pro Products LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Manna Pro Products LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Manna Pro Products LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 TropiClean Pet Products
- Exhibit 118: TropiClean Pet Products - Overview
- Exhibit 119: TropiClean Pet Products - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: TropiClean Pet Products - Key offerings
- 10.11 Vetoquinol SA
- Exhibit 121: Vetoquinol SA - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Vetoquinol SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Vetoquinol SA - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Vetoquinol SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Vetoquinol SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 Virbac Group
- Exhibit 126: Virbac Group - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Virbac Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Virbac Group - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Virbac Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Virbac Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
