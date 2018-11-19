38th Annual Beach Ball Classic Slated for December 26-31 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 38th annual Beach Ball Classic will take place December 26-31 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Recognized as one of the country's most competitive annual high school tournaments, this year's participants include:

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY), Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, VA), Christ the King (Middle Village, NY), Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach, SC), Cox Mill (Concord, NC), Florence (Florence, MS), Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach, SC), North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX), North Little Rock (Little Rock, AR), North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, NC), Scott County (Georgetown, KY), Socastee (Myrtle Beach, SC), St. Edward (Lakewood, OH), University (Morgantown, WV), Westchester (Los Angeles, CA), and Yates (Houston, TX).

The field will feature seven teams making their first appearance in the prestigious event: Archbishop Stepinac, Christian Academy, Florence, North Crowley, North Mecklenburg, University and Yates.

"We have a great group of players including several top 100 prospects. Fans can expect to see R.J. Davis and Adrian Griffin, Jr. of Archbishop Stepinac, Jaelyn Withers of North Mecklenburg, Wendell Moore of Cox Mill and Moses Woody of North Little Rock," said Executive Director, John Rhodes.

Since 1981, over one million fans have watched the Beach Ball Classic, a holiday tradition for residents in and around Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as basketball fans throughout the country. Each year, thousands flock to the South Carolina coast the week following Christmas for the lure of warmer weather and outstanding basketball. Past tournaments have featured famous players including Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd, Ramon Sessions Raymond Felton, Grant Hill, and Kenny Anderson to name a few.

"The excitement and the attendance of these tournaments have continued to grow," said Rhodes. "The addition of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational featuring the nation's top high school women's teams, and the Carolinas Challenge featuring some of the country's top women's collegiate teams, have had a positive impact on sports in general and have added to the excitement of the Beach Ball Classic. Both tournaments are held the week before Christmas, immediately preceding the much-anticipated Beach Ball Classic."

Aside from being one of the most acclaimed high school tournaments in the nation, the Beach Ball Classic is recognized for its academic contribution. Since 1984, the Beach Ball Classic Scholarship Fund has awarded over $500,000 in college scholarships to more than 350 deserving high school students.

