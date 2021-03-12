39% of Americans Put Themselves at Risk by Using the Same Account Password Multiple Times, According to ScoreSense Study

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent remote work trend caused by the pandemic has increased password security risks of both companies and individuals. Despite this fact, Americans continue to put personal life and businesses at risk by using the same passwords for both home and work, according to a survey conducted by the research firm PeopleFish on behalf of ScoreSense®.

The survey asked respondents about password habits in both their personal and work life. Its findings include:

Only 33% of Baby Boomers, and 28% of all consumers, use different passwords for everything.

use different passwords for everything. 8% of consumers never change their passwords , and 31% only change their password when they are notified of a security problem.

, and 31% only change their password when they are notified of a security problem. Generation Z (the youngest consumers) are least security-focused, least likely to change passwords, and most likely to have fallen victim to scams most recently.

are least security-focused, least likely to change passwords, and most likely to have fallen victim to scams most recently. 23% of consumers are not familiar with 2-Factor Authentication , and only 21% of all consumers take advantage of 2FA when available.

, and only 21% of all consumers take advantage of 2FA when available. 20% of all consumers do not know what happens to their accounts if they die unexpectedly.

"We are all aware that many consumers do not take the proper security precautions with their passwords, but the research is still a bit of an eye-opener," said a spokesperson for ScoreSense. "The current remote work trend has only increased the need for secure password habits for both individuals and businesses."

Overall, consumers are aware of the security concerns, but that has not done much to change their behavior or password habits. Based on survey responses, both men and younger consumers take too many chances with their accounts. Employers need more security training on the basics of password choice and the technologies available to protect accounts better.

Full Study Results: https://www.scoresense.com/study-password-security/

About PeopleFish

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from PeopleFish. This study was conducted in January 2021 among a sample of 1,010 consumers in the United States aged 18+. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.1% at the 95% confidence level.

About ScoreSense

ScoreSense (https://www.scoresense.com), developed by One Technologies, LLC, serves as a one-stop digital resource where consumers can access credit scores and reports from all three main credit bureaus—TransUnion®, Equifax®, and Experian®—and understand what is most affecting their credit. As part of its mission to deliver information and insights which enable consumers to keep their finances and families secure.

